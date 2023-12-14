Elon Musk has shared a story and video on X (Formerly Twitter) about his new Optimus-Gen 2. The video showed the robot being multi-functional and could perform human-like tasks easily. The robot was walking among the Tesla Cybertrucks parked in the Tesla warehouse.

The robot first comfortably walked like humans. The video shared by Elon Musk clearly showed the improvements in the new-gen robot; Elon claimed that the Optimus Gen-2 is 22 lbs (10kg) lighter than the prototype. The prototype of the Tesla Robot was launched on Tesla AI Day earlier in 2023.

The robot is 10% faster and more capable than the last prototype, says Elon Musk. This upgraded robot has smoother moves, more speed, better limb movement, and tactile sensors in its fingers.

The tactile sensor helps the robot to differentiate between fragile and delicate objects like eggs and glass. As the robot is able to boil eggs efficiently, it’s sure that it will be delicate according to the things it holds, such as a child’s arm.

Predecessors Of Optimus-Gen 2

The Optimus Gen-2 has two predecessors named Bumblebee and Optimus Gen-1; the improvements in the Gen-2 have made them look like ancient tech. On Wednesday, when Elon posted the video and wrote “Optimus” in the caption, the reach was off the charts.

The new Gen-2 looks slick and has a white and grey exterior design, with a shiny and glassy head. Due to the full body control and improved balance, Optimus Gen-2 can do squats very easily.

The tactile sensors present in the fingers of Optimus Gen-2 made it possible for him to boil eggs, as shown in the video. Along with sensors, Tesla has claimed that the robot also has torque sensors, sections with articulated toes, and human foot geometric properties.

According to Tesla’s official website, the robot is also termed “Bipedal Autonomous Humanoid.” the main goal of Tesla is to improve the robot to replace humans for unsafe and rough tasks.

Also Check: Meta’s AI Infuses Ray-Ban Smart Glasses With Object Identification And Language Translation Powers!

More On Optimus Gen-2 Humanoid Robot

The Tesla software nerds or engineers are focused on improving their codes of the humanoid in order to increase its precision, balance, navigation, and interaction with real-world entities. Tesla has also opened a hiring opportunity for skilled machine-learning, deep-learning, motor function, general, and mechanical engineers to solve some hard problems.

At a Tesla shareholder meeting in 2022, Elon Musk said that this robot will change the dynamics of labor and economy shortages. Elon mentioned the robot and said it would transform human civilization as we know it.

This video is not the only evidence of Gen-2’s efficiency. A few months back, another video was uploaded in which it was performing yoga and sorting out colors. Tesla has made sure of looks, functionality, and intelligence in just a short video of the humanoid, which is impressive.

The torso, hands, and lower body section of Optimus Gen-2 have 11 DoF (Degree of Freedom), and the head has 2 DoF. This property allows the robot to move swiftly and much smoother than its predecessors. At the end of the video, the robot was seen dancing, which may be animated, but it’s clear that the robot will be able to dance even along with humans.

A few years back, Elon Musk warned about the potential of AI and the future of AI-integrated robots, saying that “AI is dangerous.” When asked about his robots and his statement in a podcast a few years back, he mentioned that his robots will be fully under the control of humans, according to his fail-safe protocols. There are still several complications and problems that will delay the commercial manufacturing of this robot by years, but it will be revolutionary when that day comes.

Read More: Scientists Merge AI With A “Minibrain” For The First Time To Develop A Hybrid Computer