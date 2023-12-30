It’s finally time to start properly talking about Call of Duty Warzone, and we are so excited. With the Call of Duty Warzone 2, we’re quietly confident that this free-to-play FPS will be one of the best battle royale games available. However, if you are sitting there with a DualSense in hand waiting to play, you might be wondering: do you need PlayStation Plus to play Warzone?

If you’re in this situation, or something similar, keep reading and we’ll let you know everything you need to know about the answer to this question whether there would be a need for PlayStation Plus for you to be able to play Warzone.

Do you need a PS Plus to play Warzone?

In the not-too-distant past, when you sat down to play a PlayStation game online with your friends, or with strangers, of course, on your PS4, you would need an active PS Plus subscription. However, things are changing and it’s really not as silly as you might think to wonder if you need a PS Plus to play Warzone online.

So we’ll cut to the chase and give you a short answer to this question. No, you don’t need an active PlayStation Plus subscription to play Warzone on a PlayStation console, or, at least, you shouldn’t need to.

Much like Microsoft, Sony is committed to making free-to-play games like Apex Legends, Fortnite, and Warzone 2 completely free for gamers. This means you shouldn’t have to pay for a PS Plus subscription if you want to play it online. However, you will need a PSN account, but it’s something you should already have if you play your games on a PlayStation console.

Well, that pretty much answers it. If you’re excited about the next Warzone game, you can check out the latest on all the Warzone 2 map details we’ve seen online so far, and why Warzone2 will feature groundbreaking innovations, according to Activision.

The new update for the Warzone season

The new update arrives alongside Modern Warfare 3’s first seasonal patch, ushering in the long-awaited integration of Warzone into Activision’s latest multiplayer shooter. Some new movement and shooting mechanics that were present in MW3 have been introduced to improve the pace of the game.

The new update introduces popular maneuvers such as Glide Cancel, Reload Cancel, Tuck Stance, and Aim Down Sight (ADS) while gliding. These are just some of the changes that will have the biggest impact on your play style and overall gaming experience.

This new seasonal update also added one of the biggest maps to the game, Urzikstan. However, MW3 players had the opportunity to access the map through Zombie mode and experience a master-infested scenario.

PlayStation Plus and Warzone

To reiterate: PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold are not required to enjoy Warzone or DMZ Extraction mode. These exciting game modes are free to access for all players. A subscription is only required if you want to dive into traditional multiplayer or campaign mode. So, if you’re just interested in the Warzone battle royale experience, rest assured you can join at no additional cost.

Warzone Caldera’s Legacy

The warzone landscape has changed significantly over time, with various iterations of the battle royale game coexisting for a time. Warzone Caldera often considered the popular original, was also one of such versions of it.

However, the tide has turned and Warzone Caldera has come to an end. Activision has officially announced the closure date of Warzone Caldera, which was June 22, 2023. Meanwhile, the Pacific Islands map and all elements related to the original Warzone Caldera will no longer be accessible.

This version of the server was completely shut down on September 21, 2023, marking the end of an era. Although the Caldera map and its battle pass are no longer available, cosmetic items purchased in the shutdown game remain in other titles such as Modern Warfare 2019, Black Ops Cold War, and Vanguard.

If you purchased operator and weapon blueprints in Caldera, they will continue to be available for use in connected games. Additionally, your progress including ranks and levels, will continue in these other titles as well

Why is PS Plus no longer required for Call of Duty ( and Microsoft) to allow non-member users to play free online games?

Well, we thought it’s not as complicated as it seems. If you imagine the sound of a countdown clock and conclude that the answer is money, you are this week’s teapot winner. With so many free-to-play games coming to consoles, it only makes sense to make the games available to everyone.

Especially since all of these games have microtransactions that console manufacturers can participate in, making them even more lucrative than subscriptions.

Will Activision move Warzone to PS plus?

It is highly unlikely that Activision will require a PS Plus subscription for Call of Duty Warzone. The game competes with titles like Fortnite and Apex Legends, which have always been free to play. In our opinion, that alone is reason enough to believe this game will be free to play forever.

Adding Warzone to PS Plus will likely cause casual gamers to move on to other battle royale titles, and the game is likely to lose a large portion of its player base.

Conclusion

However, owning Playstation Plus and playing Warzone gives you some great perks. After all, there is still a partnership between Sony and Activision Blizzard. Let’s see how that changes after Microsoft takes over.

This means that the game will not be exclusive to PlayStation. But will occasionally offer additional cosmetics or early access to certain modes or betas for PlayStation users. Additionally, PlayStation Plus users regularly receive free bundles from the Call of Duty store.

This typically includes operator skins, weapon blueprints, and other cosmetics. So if you’ve already bought PlayStationplus and just want to play Warzone, it’s not for nothing. With PS Plus you always have access to even more great games.