Here Are The Full Patch Notes Of Pokémon Scarlet And Violet Version 3.0.0

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Version 3.0.0 are now live, and the player with access to The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero will be able to enjoy new adventures in part 2, The Indigo Disk. Moreover, this update will end the DLC packs for the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero.

The new DLC for the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet comes with an update to bring the base games to version 3.0.0. Moreover, according to patch notes, the update focuses on fixing bugs and enhancing gameplay adjustments.

Also, the difficulty level of the minigame “Orge Oustin” has been adjusted to make it more fun and entertaining for trainers. Besides, there are additional Pokemon that can appear via online or local communication models to players who have not purchased the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero.

Furthermore, earlier, some bugs were found with the hospitality ability, which resulted in unintended behavior in some cases. Thus, with the new version, the bug has been fixed and improved. Also, there were effects of the Quark Drive Abilities and Protosynthesis that appeared during the Neutralizing Gas Ability effects. Hence, this game problem has also been fixed along with other bugs.

Indigo Disk And The Different Levels Of The Game

The Indigo Disk is the second part of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, in which, after completing the main story, trainers get the chance to visit Blueberry Academy, where they can meet new trainers. Apart from this, the trainers will meet a new character named Snacksworth at the Academy.

By completing the Blue Berry Quest, the trainers could acquire snacks from Snacksworth, which will help them encounter certain legendary Pokemon. Also, the thing that makes this academy more interesting is it is set in a new location known as Terrarium in the new Indiog disk DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

In this new location, gamers can access four distinct biomes filled with returning Pokemons. Also, in addition to various Pokemon that were not available in the base games, players can now expect some new Pokemon. This includes Iron Crown, Raging Bolt, and Archaludon, which is an evolved form of Duraludon.

Also Check: Xbox Series X For Just $350 – Available At Walmart And Target!

How The New Updates Affect The Gaming?

The new part of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero: The Indigo Disk also introduces players to a Synchro Machine. Players can get access to this machine once they have progressed far enough in the adventure. The Synchro Machine will allow the player to see the world through their Pokemon’s perspective.

This machine is sure to double the fun and entertain players because they will be able to use it in the battles. It would be a great option and a very interesting new feature in the game, giving trainers a new experience of the Pokemon world of Scarlet and Violet. However, players get access to the machine once they have helped a scientist in Terrarium with the research.

The Indigo Disk adds more fun to the game as the legendary Pokemon Miraidon will gain the ability to fly for the time when trainers take on the Elite trial, which will be set by Amarys of Blueberry League Elite four.

Earlier, this ability was believed to be temporary, but now it can be made permanent, which allows the Miraidon to fly anytime. Moreover, players need to make progress far enough in their adventure to make this ability permanent for the legendary Pokemon Miraidon.

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet version 3.0.0 is sure to thrill and excite worldwide fans with such new features and things in the game. Besides, the game also promises some of the toughest battles till now; this will help Trainers break their limits and reach new heights. However, to play the new Indigo Disk game, players must have completed the main game along with the first half, which was “The Teal Mask.”

Read More: Optimus-Gen 2, The New Humanoid Robot From Tesla Can Squat, Dance, And Boil Eggs