Whether you want to make money online or you are just starting out, this article will introduce you to 6 free apps that will help you make money online through referrals in South Africa. We are confident that you can make money online for free if you consider any of these apps. Note that this is not limited to South Africans. Therefore, if you live in South Africa and are looking for such an application, fortunately, you have come to the right place. Maximize your earnings with refer and earn apps, unlocking rewards and lucrative opportunities effortlessly.

Various aspects make the platform the best refer and earn apps. People can make money from it in different ways. Some apps give users money as soon as someone joins through a link, while others may have specific terms and conditions, such as: Receiving money when subordinates deposit money, receiving money when subordinates perform work, etc. But these platforms are useful for people with a good market.

Top 6 referral and earning apps

PaySpace Mukuru Teljoy Usorted Trove Risevet

Now let’s take a look at the top 6 refer and earn apps in South Africa. We’ll explain the various things you need to know about these platforms. The apps are:

1. PaySpace

Payspace is designed to be highly secure and operationally efficient and is specifically designed to provide multi-country payroll support to businesses of all sizes and industries. The payspace referral program gives you the opportunity to spread the love and service of your app to your loyal customers and fans. The most interesting thing is that individuals can use this app to earn loyalty rewards.

The most important and economical point is that when you refer a new user to this platform. You have a chance to receive a reward once the referral successfully registers and starts using the payspace app. The resulting voucher benefits are worth between R100 and R5000 or between $7 and $320 if you are outside South Africa.

Not limited to voucher-equivalent perks, users can actually make a lot of money with payspace by referring to companies with great employees. For example, a company with an employee size of 2500 can earn you R5000 through referral. Is it huge? Yes, visit the app, fill out all the required forms, and start your referral journey while earning big with payspace.

2. Mukuru

One of Southern Africa’s largest money transfer companies operates a sophisticated technology platform that enables users to send and receive money in a cost-effective manner. Mukuru typically serves low- and moderate-income immigrants who send money to their families to cover their living expenses and who otherwise rely on informal and inconsistent routes such as buses, taxis, friends, and family.

Through Mukuru, customers can make cash deposits, credit/debit cards, or through more reliable channels via Mukuru money cards and mobile money wallets. We know you love using Mukuru to send money to your loved ones. You can be rewarded for spreading the word. With their refer and earn campaign, for every friend you refer to Mukuru who sends R400 or more for the first time, you will earn R30 in free airtime. You will also receive an additional R30 airtime if you successfully login and broadcast. Applies to only Mukuru users in South Africa.

Also Check: How To Print Cash App QR Codes? Step By Step Guide

3. Teljoy

South Africa’s leader in the rental maintenance and repair of consumer devices based on an innovative lease-purchase model, has partnered with telecommunications industry leader Saicom to upgrade its network and infrastructure. If you refer a friend to Teljoy and the application is successful. You will be rewarded with R500 for the referral. The more you refer your friends, the higher your chances of earning money.

A prerequisite for the bonus is the application of the referred person, which will lead to a successful sale. A signed contract and the first payment are recorded on the bank statement. Anyone currently renting from Teljoy can make a referral. The bonus is only valid if the referral account is active and the bonus is claimed within 3 months of account opening

4. Usorted

This is another app available in South Africa where you can make money through a referral program. With the vision of expanding into international markets and building a customer list of companies operating primarily in the service sector, Usorted Group was created to complement its existing business.

Combining a strong foundation and the director’s over 40 years of experience. Usorted Group has become South Africa’s leading business process outsourcing company and is well on its way to serving international markets. Introduce your friend and earn money! Enter your (and their ) details and you could win up to R2500 in cash if all conditions are met.

5. Trove

Trove is probably the most used platform for stock trading. It has been serving users for a long time and is considered the most reliable application when it comes to trading. This platform is a little different from other applications because it does not reward you with US dollars that can be instantly transferred to your wallet or bank.

In exchange, you will be offered shares that will become a great asset in the future. Buy stocks from companies you want to sell and give them to users who successfully invite their friends

6. Risevet

This is the best platform you can find in the South African region if you are interested in saving or investing money. This platform is different from others for many reasons, but it offers almost the same services.

Other platforms allow you to save and invest in your local currency. However, this platform helps you invest your funds in USD and can be profitable in the future. If you invite one of your friends to the platform to save money. You will receive 3% of the person’s initial investment in the platform.

Read More: The Impact Of Artificial Intelligence In Manufacturing

Conclusion

The South African region sees a large number of refer and earn applications. These applications have some terms and conditions that users must read before inviting friends to the application. If Users do the same thing right away, they might miss important information about a successful invitation. Therefore, we recommend that you check the details of the referral and earning system offered by the platform.

A good network refer and earn apps can help you earn a lot of money every month. This is why people are starting to believe in network returns because there is no limit to network returns. The bigger your network, the more revenue you can earn from it. You can also use multiple referral and earning apps to keep increasing your monthly earnings.