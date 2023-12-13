Scientists Merge AI With A “Minibrain” For The First Time To Develop A Hybrid Computer

Scientists have combined a 3D model of the human brain with an AI system to make a hybrid computer. 2D models of human brain tissues have been used before in previous studies, but this is the first time scientists have combined AI with a mini-brain. This study was conducted by scientists from Indiana University, and the study report was published in Nature Electronics on December 11th.

Scientists Combine AI With A ‘Minibrain’ To Make Hybrid Computer

According to Feng Guo, the scientists wanted to find out whether brain organoids could be leveraged for computing. Feng Guo is an associate professor of intelligent systems engineering at Indiana University Bloomington who also co-authored this study. This study will be beneficial for enhancing artificial intelligence systems and provide more data to understand the human brain, according to the researchers.

The system that combines the brain organoids with conventional electronic circuits is known as Brainoware. Scientists put a tiny brain-like structure, which is called an organoid, on a plate with many electric connections to make this system. These connections talk to the brain organoids and change the information they want to give into a pattern of electric pulses.

The brain organoids were developed in the lab with different types of brain tissues, but they were not used before like scientists used in this study. Scientists use traditional hardware to input electrical data into these brain organoids and analyze the activities of the brain organoids to get an output. It should be noted that these brain organoids are far from actual brains, and these are a sphere of the brain cells.

However, the brain organoids can adapt and change in response according to the inputs. According to the researchers, since the changes and development in the different types of brain cells can be analyzed, it provides an idea about how the actual brain changes in response to electric signals. If the changing behavior of the human brain can be analyzed with accuracy, then it can be beneficial for managing brain-related diseases like Alzheimer’s disease.

Also Read: Apple Launches New Stolen Device Protection Feature For The iPhone In iOS 17.3 beta

What To Expect From This New Study?

This study by researchers from Indiana University can be a step forward for making biocomputers. If biocomputers are made, then they will be beneficial in numerous ways and can ease the lives of humans. However, according to Lena Smirnova, it might take decades to make a general-use biocomputer, but it is possible. Lena Smirnova co-authored a commentary about this new study and is an assistant professor of environmental health and engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

According to Lena Smirnova, even though brain organoids do not replicate the actual human brain, this study will be very beneficial in understanding how human brains work and adapt to changes. This will mainly benefit to treat or prevent diseases like Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease.

Lena Smirnova is also hopeful that these computing systems may help replace drug testing in animals in the future. If this is possible, then there is no doubt that this study will be remembered as the first step toward saving many animals who die in drug testing.

The scientists have analyzed the hybrid computer they made and also trained the system. Scientists trained the system to recognize voices and solve mathematical problems. This system showed 78% accuracy in recognizing voices, and the system also solved mathematical problems. However, this system could not solve the math problems as accurate AI models that have been launched in recent years.

Researchers may combine brain organoids with reinforcement learning in their future experiments to take this study to the next level.

More: Apple’s iOS 17.2 Drops a Jaw-Dropping Twist with New Journaling App