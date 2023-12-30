If you’re frustrated with FaceTime issues, don’t worry. There are many things you can do to try to resolve it. All you need is where to start and how to start. Here’s a tutorial to explain why your FaceTime screen-sharing app isn’t working and troubleshooting tips to try. Make sure you follow this article to the details as we elaborate on possible steps on how to fix this issue.

Why is FaceTime screen sharing not working?

There could be several reasons why your FaceTime screen sharing isn’t working (some of which are beyond your control ). So, before we start troubleshooting. Let’s see the main reasons.

1. FaceTime is not available in your country, region, or carrier

Standard FaceTime and audio calls are not available in all countries or regions and are not offered by all carriers. Let us see this from Apple to find your country and region.

2. FaceTime-related settings are incorrectly configured

FaceTime doesn’t work if FaceTime-related settings are incorrectly configured on iPhone or iPad. This may cause FaceTime unable to activate on connection issues.

3. Apple service is down

Your FaceTime doesn’t work if Apple’s service is down. You can check the Apple site status on this site system status.

4. Network connection is not stable

Regardless of whether you use Wifi or cellular data, FaceTime calling needs a stable network connection for it to work normally.

5. The iOS system bug

The iOS 15/16 update brings us the new screen-sharing feature on FaceTime. However, a failed or erroneous update can cause iOS system bugs and FaceTime issues.

Other causes like you exceed the FaceTime group limit of 32 participants.

You try to switch from the Facetime call to the phone one (The only way to do this is to end your current call, then place a new call) or you are trying to use call forwarding with FaceTime (Call forwarding is not supported by FaceTime)

These issues are easy to fix. In this article, we’ll focus on common solutions to fix FaceTime not working.

FaceTime problems and solutions

Now you know all the main reasons for FaceTime problems and let’s move on to the specific problems and corresponding solutions.

FaceTime waiting for activation of FaceTime connection failure in progress

If you see a notification on FaceTime like waiting for activation, activation failed, an error occurred during activation, or unable to connect. Kindly check your internet connection if you can’t connect to the iMessage server.

Try again, this means that you can activate FaceTime, you need to check FaceTime-related settings like network connection access permission, faceTime restrictions, and date and time.

Apple faceTime failure may be caused by the wrong settings

1. Check Wifi and cellular data

You need an internet connection (via Wifi or a cellular data connection) to use FaceTime. If you don’t see a Wifi signal, FaceTime isn’t working or you may need to go to your settings and turn Wifi on. Turn it off and on again. It’s also a good idea to run an internet speed test to make sure you have a stable connection

Even if you have cellular data enabled, FaceTime may not have access to the network due to incorrect settings

Step 1: Go to settings and tap Cellular. Make sure cellular data is enabled at the top of the page

Step 2: Scroll down to the cellular data section and make sure FaceTime is enabled for cellular use in the app list.

Check that FaceTime is enabled step: Go to the settings app on your iPhone or iPad, and tap FaceTime is turned on. If you see a waiting for activation notification, turn FaceTime off and then back on.

Step 3: Check screen time settings

If you don’t see FaceTime at all, go from settings to screen Time> Content & privacy > allowed apps. Then make sure that the camera and FaceTime are authorized by this device.

2. Check the date and time

FaceTime requires the correct date and time on your iPhone and iPad. To set the time, go to settings > general > Date & Time. tap Auto Adjust

3. FaceTime doesn’t work with contact

The most likely cause that you can’t connect to a specific person on FaceTime is an accident: Thar contact is accidentally blocked.

To unlock it: Go to settings > FaceTime > blocked contacts and check if this mentioned contact appears in this list. If so, unblock it by tapping the red icon next to the name.

4. No sound on faceTime

If FaceTime audio isn’t working either you might have accidentally touched the sound button and that’s why there is no sound on FaceTime. To Unmute, tap the Mute button at the bottom of the FaceTime video.

Another reason why the other person can’t hear you is that the app is occupying the microphone on your iPhone or iPad. Check and close other apps that might be using the microphone, Including messaging and music apps.

Is FaceTime screen sharing not working?

When someone adds an emoji while saving the contact number, it may cause FaceTime issues and prevent screen sharing from working. Several users claimed that adding an emoji next to the contact caused issues, but removing the emoji fixed those issues.

Step 1 : Open the contacts app and find a person you want to call, the contact name that contains emojis

: Open the contacts app and find a person you want to call, the contact name that contains emojis Step 2 : tap the contact name and edit

: tap the contact name and edit Step 3: Delete all the emojis you saved previously. Tap done to save the changes.

Conclusion

The iOS 15/16 bug may be a big factor in your FaceTime issues. iOS 15/16 has many issues that need to be taken care of. If FaceTime is not working after the iOS 15/16 update, you can try the third-party tool iMyFone Fix Ppo iOS Repair to get iPhone/iPad out of faceTime issues by resetting the system.

If you’re still having FaceTime issues, the person you’re trying to call may be experiencing issues, such as weak Wifi. Test this on someone by faceTime with the person. or if your network is behind a firewall, you may need to ask your administrator to enable the necessary ports to allow FaceTime to work.