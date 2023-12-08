Seattle Will Soon See An Increase In AI Research In Human Cells

Soon, the world will witness the marriage of AI and cells, which will improve lives. The Seattle Hub of Synthetic Biology is set to open the new health science research center with the collaboration of the Allen Institute, the University of Washington (UW), and Chan Zuckerberg’s initiative in January next year. The research center will aim to develop technology that will help to record the history of the human body’s cells.

Seattle Health Science Center Pioneers AI Integration Into Human Cells

The Seattle Hub of Synthetic Biology is planning to establish its new research center in the South Lake Union at the Allen Institute on the collection of 20 years of Bioscience Research Organization since it was established. This is a non-profit research institute that was started by the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen. Since then, the organization has witnessed remarkable achievements in the field of biological research.

Now, the world is going to have a revolutionary change in the field of cell biology or cytology. On this occasion, the president and CEO of Allen Institute said in an interview with the press that integrating AI in the health sector will be the biggest challenge of the future. Further, he added that the health center’s goal is to turn the human cell into a recording device that will be stored in the genome.

How AI Will Help Biologists To Understand The History Of Cells

At the age where several gadgets are available to track the overall health of human bodies, science still lacks the technology to study genomics. The Seattle Hub for Synthetic Biology is planning to turn human cells into a tracking device that will record the changes in the human body. Costa, the former professor of Columbia University who has now moved to Allen Institute, compared the upcoming technology with a smartwatch.

While talking to the press, Costa stated that lots of young scientists and engineers are coming to join this project. He also added that though it is hard to integrate AI into human cells, it is not impossible. Rather, this new technology will be more accurate than a smartwatch, which is considered the most accurate device that helps to track the activities of the human body.

The newly engineered cells will be able to note any type of infection or unwanted changes in the person’s body. This data will hopefully help the researchers review the cell-level changes and allow them to organize the genome sequence. All the data will be stored in the patient’s memory, which will allow the doctors to better understand the health history of the patients.

The Evolution Of DNA Sequencing That Comes To Integrate AI

DNA sequencing has really covered a long distance in achieving AI collaboration. In this account, Dr. Jay Shendure, a UW professor of genome science, has made a great contribution in the last few decades to developing pioneering new technology in genomics. His most popular contributions include one of the first successful methods of sequencing the next-generation DNA, which was carried out in 2005.

He stated while talking to the press that cell biology is going to be changed forever with the development of genomic smartwatches. In an age where scientists use microscopes only to observe cells, this innovative technology could recover the autobiography of each cell. This data will revolutionize the medical field, and doctors can have more accurate medical histories of patients.

This is the first step of Seattle’s health science research center to revolutionize the medical and research field. Once it is successful, the world will see some of the most remarkable technologies and treatment methods with the integration of AI in human cells.

