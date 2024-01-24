Shudder is a streaming service that hardcore horror fans absolutely need to know about. As a genre-focused platform devoted just to scary movies, spooky shows, and all things macabre, Shudder offers something you simply won’t find from mainstream services.

In this Shudder review, I’ll be taking you through everything this service provides for fright fans. We’ll explore Shudder’s pricing and free trial offer, evaluate the quality and depth of its horror library, assess features of the Shudder app, and ultimately determine if a subscription is worthwhile for the budget-conscious horrorphile. My goal is to help fellow fans of all things creepy fully understand the Shudder experience so you can decide if it’s the streaming home for you.

Feature Description On-demand library Extensive catalog of horror movies, shows, specials Live TV channels 24/7 linear channels playing horror content Originals Exclusive movies and series made for Shudder Classics Beloved older horror films Podcasts Audio shows about horror movies and culture Collections Hand-picked lists highlighting certain subgenres or themes Recommendations Personalized suggestions based on viewing history Watchlist Ability to save titles to a watchlist to view later Offline viewing Download content to watch when internet access is limited (varies by device) Multiple streams Ability to watch on multiple devices concurrently Free trial 7-day free trial for new members Pricing $5.99/month or $59.99/year after free trial

An Overview of Shudder App

First, let’s go over the basics of what exactly Shudder offers. This streaming service comes from AMC Networks, the company behind popular cable channels like AMC, IFC, and SundanceTV. The subscription grants you access to an extensive on-demand library of horror films, series, specials and more.

Shudder is available in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. So fright fans in those countries can easily join.

Shudder Price

Plan Price Per Month Equivalent Monthly $5.99/month $5.99 Annual $59.99/year $4.99

The pricing is very reasonable compared to bigger mainstream services. You can subscribe to Shudder for just $5.99 per month. Or save some money with the annual plan at $59.99 per year, which breaks down to $4.99 monthly.

Shudder offers new members a 7-day free trial so you can test it out risk-free. All you need to do is visit their website at Shudder.com and click the “Start Your Free Trial” button. After signing up you’ll have full access to the service for a week before any payment is required.

Evaluating Shudder’s Horror Content

Now let’s dig into Shudder’s actual on-demand library. Horror is an incredibly diverse genre spanning decades of film history. So it would take a whole series of articles to fully overview everything available. But I want to spotlight some of the highlights to showcase the breadth and depth of content.

Top Shudder Original Movies

Movie Description V/H/S/99 Found footage horror anthology Watcher Thriller about a woman stalked in Romania Host Horror movie set over a Zoom call

Starting with movies, Shudder has a huge selection of original and exclusive films you won’t find anywhere else. For example, they recently premiered the found footage horror anthology V/H/S/99, which quickly became Shudder’s most-watched debut ever. Other top original movies include the unsettling stalker thriller Watcher and the clever COVID-era Zoom Horror Host.

Notable Horror Classics on Shudder

Movie Release Year Nosferatu 1922 Night of the Living Dead 1968 The Hills Have Eyes 1977 The Shining 1980

Beyond fresh originals, Shudder offers horror classics and cult favorites. You can watch groundbreaking silent films like Nosferatu, the George Romero zombie classic Night of the Living Dead, over-the-top 80s slashers like The Slumber Party Massacre, and critically acclaimed foreign horror like Ring and Black Sunday.

And Shudder has also licensed some popular mainstream hits as well. At the time of writing, you can find movies like The Descent, Hellraiser, Halloween and The Devil’s Rejects. The availability of these popular titles does rotate regularly.

Shudder Original Series

Show Description Creepshow Anthology based on the horror comic books The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula Horror drag competition series Joe Bob Saves Christmas Holiday special hosted by Joe Bob Briggs

Transitioning to shows, Shudder has fantastic original series you won’t get anywhere else. The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula puts a macabre horror spin on the drag queen competition format. Creepshow adapts stories from the classic horror comic into a freaky anthology. And cinema legend Joe Bob Briggs brings his signature horror host shtick to various Shudder specials.

Shudder also produces documentary and unscripted programs offering a deep dive into horror. Docuseries like Queer for Fear and Horror Noire analyze the history and social impact of horror films through different cultural lenses. And The 101 Scariest Horror Moments countdown provides nerdy behind-the-scenes intel on how the most iconic scary movie scenes were created.

And we can’t ignore Shudder’s live streaming channels. The 24/7 feeds include: It Came From Shudder playing general horror fare; Slashics focusing on slasher flicks; and the Folk Horror channel for eerie cult classics. The channels provide the experience of flipping through monster movie marathons on late night cable.

In summary, Shudder delivers an enormous vault of horror content curated by genre experts, not just an algorithm. The service constantly adds new originals and makes creative choices for licensing horror classics and cult favorites. While the selection isn’t unlimited, Shudder does offer something fresh for diehard horrorheads.

Features of Shudder’s App

Device App Available? iOS Yes Android Yes Roku Yes Apple TV Yes Fire TV Yes Chromecast Yes Game Consoles Yes Web Browser Yes

Now let’s examine how Shudder delivers this viewing experience across devices. The Shudder app is available on all major platforms – iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV and game consoles.

Feature Availability 4K Streaming No Multiple Profiles No Offline Downloads No Parental Controls No Simultaneous Streams Yes

In terms of video quality, Shudder maxes out at a resolution of 1080p HD. At this time, they don’t offer any 4K streaming options. That’s expected for a niche service, but still a bit disappointing. On the bright side, I had no issues streaming Shudder on various devices with steady playback and no buffering.

Unlike competitors, Shudder doesn’t support user profiles or parental controls. But account owners can stream on multiple devices simultaneously like a phone, tablet and television all at once. And from my testing, it does not seem to impose any hard limits on concurrent streams either.

Downloading content to watch offline is not natively supported by the Shudder app currently. However, some viewers have found workarounds by using third-party downloader tools. But those exist in a legal grey area, so use that method carefully.

In summary, the Shudder app provides a smooth viewing experience across platforms minus some of the advanced features found on larger services. The value lies squarely in that hand-picked horror catalog, not the apps themselves. But Shudder seems dedicated to improving technical capabilities over time based on user feedback.

Determining if Shudder Provides Value for Horror Fans

We’ve covered a lot of ground looking at Shudder’s pricing, content and apps. Now it’s time to assess if subscribing makes sense for the budget-minded horror fan. In my opinion, Shudder absolutely offers tremendous value.

The key factor is that extensively curated library of horror you simply won’t get from any single mainstream service. Shudder gives fans access to beloved classics and cult favorite gems that are often hard to find legally. And the platform funds production of original films and series that speak directly to the horror community.

While the recently raised price of $5.99 monthly isn’t dirt cheap, Shudder still feels priced fairly for the niche value it returns. Having this unique content hub tailored specifically for scary movie fans makes Shudder a fantastic supplement to other streaming services.

The Shudder app itself could use some improvements. But nothing about it is unusable or detracts too heavily from the viewing experience. You mainly just need the app to comfortably browse that horror library and play content, which it handles fine.

Overall, Shudder remains an affordable gateway to horror content you won’t get anywhere else, making it absolutely worth the monthly fee for diehard fans of scary movies.

Conclusion – Shudder Review

I hope this detailed breakdown gives horror junkies a clear picture of whether Shudder aligns with their streaming needs. The service provides an outstanding breadth and depth of horror spanning classics, cult obscurities, originals and more. While the apps are functional if basic, the real value is that constantly refreshed vault of scary movies.

Considering the reasonable monthly price and free trial offer, I highly recommend horror buffs give Shudder a shot to see if it’s the premium streaming home tailor-made for you. Personally, as a lifelong horror fanatic, As per Shudder reviews, i find the endless supply of freaky films and series well worth the subscription cost. Shudder gives the scare-loving cinephile fresh creepy content that horrorhounds crave.

So visit Shudder.com and click play on your 7-day free trial to experience for yourself everything this genre-focused streaming service provides for fright fans. Happy haunting!

FAQ