Sony Talks About The Ps5’s Momentum As Hardware Sales Reach 50 Million

Sony Corporation has witnessed record-breaking sales on its PlayStation 5 console worldwide. According to the senior games executive, Sony is seeing great momentum in the sales of PS5 Consol, which has already exceeded the 50 million sales figure in the Black Friday period sales and is still growing. Additionally, the company announced that they are targeting to sell more than 25 million units by the end of the financial year in 2024.

In this regard, senior vice president for global marketing, Eric Lempel, said in the press conference that this moment had been started in November, and now the success is seen in December.

Sales and Business Operations at Sony Interactive Entertainment added that this sales figure will continue to grow in the next year too. In addition, he said that the team is very happy seeing the overall sales of Sony PS5 and working hard to gain more revenue.

The Emergence Of Sony’s Game Business

Now, Sony’s game business has become one of the largest contributors to selling gaming consoles. The company also added that its gaming hardware has become the second biggest contributor to their profits after music in the financial years. Sony has successfully balanced the sales volume and the profitability, which will continue till next year.

Sony Entertainment also witnessed the lowest sales of PS5 hardware in August 2023, as per management’s comments. It was hard for the company to achieve even 25 million sales of PS5 hardware during this time. Since then, the company has targeted to achieve this goal while balancing its sales figures and profitability.

Besides this, November’s as well as December’s selling report was shocking for the company. The hardware sales were almost double what was targeted, and now the company is moving in the fastest momentum. In this regard, Lemple said in an interview that they had done fewer promotions in August, but at the same time, there were also some good advertisements regarding the sales.

The Downfall And Bounce Back Of PlayStation5

Lemple also added that they have also faced problems in the supply chain in this lifecycle, which has slowed down the sales of PlayStation 5. Later, they improved the supply chain and managed and countered all the issues carefully. After that, as the Black Friday season was arriving, they worked on the promotion and drew the attention of games around the world.

Further, he added that the release of new games has also contributed to the better sales of the PS5 console. The major sales figure accelerated with the launch of the critically acclaimed game “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2”, which was already popular among gamers. Additionally, console sales were again pushed up when industry experts debated the future of gaming consoles and advances in cloud technology.

The New Games To Be Released In PlayStation 5 Next Year

Previously, in the last week, Sony’s Naughty Dog announced that they had canceled online gaming from its “The Last of Us” franchise. In conclusion, they stated that this step will hit the development of single-player games. As a matter of realization, the company has decided to launch “The Last of Us II Remastered” in January 2024 on PlayStation 5, which may boost console sales.

Apart from The Last of Us II, Sony’s game business is also planning to launch some more games on their platform. One of these is the “Final Fantasy VII Rebirth” in February 2024 to grow their sales figure. Lempel also said that they are pushing hard to achieve their target and concluded that the company will witness a record-breaking year where the limit is not fixed.

