Spotify For Android Crashes After Beta Upgrade

Are you recurrently facing the issue of the crashing of your Spotify beta app on your Android phone? Then it might be relieving for you to know that it is also the case with a lot of Android Spotify users across the globe. The report has been let out by 9To5Google and according to the report the test has been facing the issue multiple times for over a period now. However, this particular version has not yet been fully released to Android users.

Several users have also reported the complete shutdown of services in the app, making it serve hardly any purpose for the users. Even if the entire world is talking about the issue, Spotify and its representatives have not yet come to the forefront and acknowledged this issue with the inoperability of services in the app.

Spotify Users Facing Massive Crashing Issues on Android

As per the report released in 9To5Google that has been mentioned above, it can also be noted that, in most cases, the issue has happened in the initial seconds of the opening of the app itself. 8.9.2.169 is the version number of the particular beta app that has been frequently crashing in the Android operating systems across the world. However, there are several sources mentioning the fixing of the crashing issue by the authorities.

But, this cannot be completely relied upon since an official confirmation is yet to come out. You would be able to find a couple of fixing methods that you can try at home with this same issue written by writers in X. However, no significant reports have come out with the fixing of the issue after using these troubleshooting methods shared on X.

Uninstalling and reinstalling the application is one of the quick fixes that you may easily give a try if you are also facing the same issue. Force-stopping the application, clearing the data and cache data, rebooting, logging out, and logging in again are also some of the methods that you may try.

But the possibility of a fix can be relative and if you do not want to lose the data, it is better to wait for an official acknowledgment from the official authorities of Spotify and a fix update that is expected to be released soon after the acknowledgment. Even after trying all of these techniques, many users are still having the issue of having a black screen when they try to open the application all over again.

More: How To Search Chatgpt Conversations? How It Helps To Work With ChatGPT

Indian users are severely being affected by the issue, on account of the beta build variant. The 9To5Google has also suggested another remedy to fix the issue with your Spotify application in Android. According to the, you may sideload the Spotify application, but a previous version of the same is less likely to have the issue.

You may also try clicking that exit option of the Spotify application from your Google Play if you are a user of their version of the beta variant. It is also important to note that these options may get your stored files deleted permanently. So make sure that you do not have a problem with the same before rushing to try your hands at these troubleshooting methods.

Due to these recurrent crashes, Spotify may easily lose its preference over other music and podcast listening applications. App users prefer stability in performance more than anything else, such as tech-savvy updates and other similar modern features. It is also important to note that Android users are still a majority in countries like India, where the app keeps on crashing and leaving its users disappointed multiple times.

Also Read: LG Unveils Stunning 32-Inch 4K Monitor With Built-In Smart TV