Starfield is a very popular video game launched by Bethesda Game Studios, on which players initially gave mixed reviews, but now these reviews have become mostly negative. Starfield was launched in September 2023, which was claimed to be the first new universe in twenty-five years by its developers at Bethesda Game Studios. Players also had a lot of expectations from Starfield because they had previously enjoyed playing games like Skyrim and Fallout 4, which were developed by Bethesda Game Studios.

Starfield’s Steam Rating Dips To “Mostly Negative” With 37% Of 30-day Ratings Positive

Moreover, starfield has gained immense popularity since its launch, and many players have started playing the game. Also, players gave mixed reviews in the beginning, but with time, players started disconnecting with Starfield. Thus, Bethesda Game Studios failed to maintain the excitement of the gamers with Starfield, and now the company is facing backlash in the form of negative reviews on platforms like Steam and Reddit.

The downfall of Starfield started soon with its launch, but recently, one user shared screenshots of its negative review on Steam, after which the discussion increased. A player of Starfield shared the screenshot on Reddit with the username Wooden_Site_1645.

It can be seen in the screenshot that most of the reviews on Steam about Starfield are negative. After that, many other players joined the discussion and slammed Bethesda for not living up to their expectations.

One user with the username ‘dmckidd’ showed disappointment on Reddit after spending more than 40 hours playing Starfield from September 1st to September 11th after the launch of the game.

Users do not want to go back to playing Starfield unless the game is improved by the developers. Another user commented on Reddit that he has no desire to play Starfield again.

Also Check: Google Deals With Backlash For Manipulating Gemini AI Demo Video

One user praised Bethesda Game Studios for Skyrim, which kept the players engaged and excited throughout the gameplay. However, this user is also not happy with the features and graphics of the Starfield. Also, one user blamed Emil Pagliarulo for the failure of the game, and according to this user, Emil should be fired from the company. Emil Pagliarulo is a video game designer and works at Bethesda Game Studios.

Bethesda Game Studios is aware of the criticism of Starfield, and Emil Pagliarulo has reacted to it as well. However, Emil Pagliarulo’s reaction to the criticism accelerated the discussion, and players were not happy with his statement at all.

This is because Emil Pagliarulo uploaded a post on X (formerly Twitter) and blamed players for this issue. According to Emil Pagliarulo, developers have worked hard to develop Starfield, and the game has everything for players across the world.

Starfiels players are so disappointed with the game that they also targeted Todd Andrew Howard, and some users think that he should retire.

Todd Andrew Howard is a video game designer and works as the director and executive producer at Bethesda Game Studios. According to players, Starfield has nothing to offer yet that can motivate them to connect with the game again.

Players compared Starfield with Bethesda Game Studios’s previous titles and also mentioned the negatives of the game. According to one player, the buildings were so good in Skyrim, but other games by Bethesda Game Studios are not able to offer something like that. Players also said that Starfield does not offer engaging content that can keep them connected.

However, this is not the end for Starfield because Bethesda Game Studios is still hopeful that players will connect with the game soon.

According to Bethesda Game Studios, it is working to improve the game and will offer regular updates in 2024. Starfield is already popular, and if the developers modify the game according to players’ interests, then it will surely attract more players.

Read More:-YouTube Now Shows Videos’ Likes And Views In Real Time