OpenAI is on a new mission focused on preventing future risks related to Artificial Intelligence. Since the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT last year, many people have been using it for different purposes. After the popularity of ChatGPT, OpenAI launched GPT-4 this year, which is a more advanced AI model. However, introducing these AI models to the common people has also raised many concerns.

One of the major concerns with these AI models is what if they are misused. Additionally, people are already familiar with the capability of advanced AI models, which worries them because it can be threatening to humans in the future.

Also, people are worried that AI models will replace humans to perform different types of tasks, which can lead to unemployment. These concerns have led OpenAI to form a superalignment research team to find a way to prevent these dangers.

OpenAI’s super alignment research team

OpenAI chief scientist Ilya Sutskever is leading the superalignment research team, and the team has found a way to deal with this problem. Since the AI models are much advanced and smarter than humans and continue to be enhanced, the concern is to control them by humans. To handle this, the superalignment research team is trying to train the much more advanced AI models with inferior models.

According to the researchers, this Supervision process can make AI models like GPT-4 more useful for humans and less harmful. Also, if advanced AI models can take instructions from inferior models without influencing their capabilities, then they can be much more reliable in the future.

Researchers conducted an experiment in which they used GPT-2 to give instructions and teach GPT-4. In this process, researchers found that GPT-4 has become less advanced and similar to GPT-2. Researchers used two methods to solve this issue, and they were effective.

Researchers trained GPT-4 not to lose its performance abruptly but to lose it with each step. Also, the researchers made an algorithm and added it to GPT-4 that allowed the advanced model to follow the instructions of GPT-2 without disrupting its performance.

However, researchers said that these methods do not guarantee that advanced models will maintain their performance and behave perfectly. Researchers also said that this experiment is the first step toward preventing the risk of AI models, and it will benefit future studies.

Dan Hendrycks Response On OpenAI super alignment research team

Dan Hendrycks expressed his happiness that OpenAI is admitting and addressing the problems related to superhuman artificial intelligence. Dan Hendrycks is the director and co-founder of the Center for AI Safety in the United States of America. According to Dan, it will take many years and dedicated effort from everyone to deal with this challenge.

According to Stuart Russell, the idea of inferior models controlling advanced ones is not new, but it is not clear that these methods will be beneficial in the future. Stuart Russell is a professor at UC Berkeley who also said that so far, researchers have failed to make AI models reliable.

However, this is the first step taken by OpenAI to control more advanced AI models and make them reliable. OpenAI has announced that it is open to collaborating with outside researchers, and it will offer ten million dollars to those who come up with further solutions. According to the researchers, OpenAI will hold a conference next year to provide information regarding the superalignment research team and their progress.

Ilya Sutskever is one of the famous personalities who is worried about controlling AI models when they become more advanced in the future. However, OpenAI’s superalignment team is at work and also open to outside help to control advanced AI models.

