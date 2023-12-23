Report: The Teen Who Leaked Grand Theft Auto VI Was Given A Life Sentence In A “Secure Hospital.”

“This Arion Kid wouldn’t stop breaching companies”, said a news reporter in her show. An alleged kid named Arion Kutraj has been involved in hacking, breaching networks, and extorting money from people worldwide. The kid has been sentenced to indefinite detention at a hospital until medical professionals declare him to be safe for public interactions.

According to the hearings in the British court, Arion has hacked into Rockstar games and leaked 90 clips of GTA VI online. Charges for hacking Nvidia and Uber networks have also been put on him; he also launched cyber attacks on many other companies. The 18-year-old kid is also a member of a notorious online group named Lapsus$.

What Will Happen To The Teen?

The hearing was held in August, and the Jury decided to detain him and another teen for their crimes. According to BBC, the doctors deemed Kutraj as Autistic and unfit for the court hearing.

He has been sent to a secure hospital named Balance Psychiatric Care for custody and treatment. The hospital is stated as less harsh than prison and will help him cope with his mental issues.

Usually, this type of hospital focuses on rehabilitation and treatment with double the efforts from residential treatments and discharges the detainee after treatment. According to the jury and Judge at the British court, Arion Kutraj is still harmful to citizens with his skills in gaining unauthorized access to computers. The judge made this statement last Thursday and soon it was released on Bloomberg.

The kid was already on bail awaiting his sentence to jail, and his laptop was also confiscated. This kid used an Amazon TV stick, a hotel TV, and his mobile phone to get into the Rockstar Games networks and leak the clips of GTA VI.

According to a BBC broadcaster, Arion breached into Rockstar’s internal messaging system and blackmailed the company. He wrote in the message that if they don’t contact him on Telegram within 24 hours, he will leak the game’s source code online. Which he did and posted all the codes and clips of the game.

Also Check: Microsoft Is Removing Support For Windows 10, Impacting 240 Million Computers

More About Arion Kutraj, Leaked Videos Of GTA VI

According to reports, this 18-year-old kid breached Rockstar Games and leaked 90 video clips of GTA VI gameplay. The game is one of the most anticipated and awaited games of the decade and is likely to be released in 2025.

Before the game trailer was officially released on the internet, leaked gameplay of the most anticipated female character surfaced on YouTube. The leaked video showed the female character looting a restaurant, which certainly didn’t favor Rockstar games.

Arion Kutraj was on bail and showed a violent and autistic nature, which doctors declared to be an acute case of autism. This led him to get the detainment at the psychiatric hospital and not in jail. His lawyers portrayed him as highly motivated and, disregarding his crimes against citizens and loss of more than 10 million dollars, tried to justify his attempts.

However, the leaked videos of GTA VI’s gameplay didn’t affect the company much. Rockstar Games released the game trailer on December 5, and it has gotten over 60 million views on YouTube. Rockstar Games advised people and said that as their gameplay has been leaked, everyone should go to their official site and watch the real trailer.

As the trailer ended, it was revealed that the Grand Theft Auto 6 will be out in 2025. This means that game enthusiasts and other new players will have to wait another year to play the game. According to the trailer, this time, the game will be much larger, with better and more realistic graphics and several other surprises.

Read More: Androids May Soon Be Getting iOS-Like Battery Health Indicator