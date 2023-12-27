The ‘Escape From Tarkov’ Wipe And 0.14 Patch Are Set To Release Tomorrow

Escape from Tarkov’s new patch update is finally here, and it will be a banger, according to patch reports. The update is going to be live tomorrow at 7:00 am GMT and 2:00 EST. The game’s developers, Battlestate Games, have confirmed the update just now and have declared that they’ve added a new boss in the game as well. Players will be able to download the new wipe from tomorrow morning, and the download will take 6 hours.

The download time is not necessarily fixed; it may take more than that, according to the specs of the systems. The game will be completely shut down while the update is being deployed. Players won’t be expecting to play the game instantly after the boot-up, so they will have to wait six hours or more for the gameplay.

What You Need To Know About The New Update?

The new wipe will include patch 0.14 and along with that, a new map is also added to the Tarkov. The new update is going to have a new boss named Kollontay, and there will also be an overhaul to the recoil.

Players have been enjoying the game since Escape From Tarkov was released. Everyone has been anticipating the new update, a new map, and recoil changes in the game. All of this has been granted by the game devs.

All of the major changes in the game will come live tomorrow, and players will have to wait for 6 hours or more after that to play the game. According to the reports and X post by the Battlestate Games, there is very little we know about the new wipe update. There is still some time left for the new update to be added to the servers, and there may be some additional changes in the game as well.

As we know, there are going to be various new weapons and system updates this time, and the game may face some lags in the first few hours of the update. There are rumors about the Shoreline being updated and the BTR addition to the streets of Tarkov. There is a chance for the player to get surprised, as the Devs have been notorious the past few times.

More About Escape From Tarkov Patch Update 0.14

The new map in this wipe is named Ground Zero, and even new players will be able to survive and learn from scratch. Ground Zero is mostly limited to those new players, keeping all the amateurs in mind. There is already a holiday sale going on with skin packs and weapons. As everyone knows, a wipe is a good time to join the Tarkov community because, after the wipe, everyone gets to level zero and has to level up from the start.

This wipe can be a great start for new players, as a new boss and a new map are added to the game. According to another post of BSG (Battlestate Games) on X, the wipe will not be affecting Escape From Tarkov Arena. The Arena has been added to the game just a few weeks before the new update, so deleting all the progress so soon will be too much.

Another rumor is that a quest line is being added to the game, and until a player completes the quest, their screen will stay affected by the wipe. But the case stays controversial and will probably be removed from the game in the new update tomorrow. More news is yet to come, and most of the new updates on the game’s experience will be reviewed by players tomorrow.

