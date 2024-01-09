If you have bought a new Apple Watch and facing difficulties in pairing it with your device, then it might be possible that the old one is still connected to it. In this case, your new Apple Watch will not be connected until you unpair your old one. Hence, pairing the Apple Watch with your phone is not a big deal as it can recognize the iPhone or iPad quickly and connect automatically.

The problem is that while unpairing, it is still a bit of a challenging task as you need to erase the “Activation Lock” and other details. In this regard, we have provided some easy steps to unpair your Apple Watch from the device you are using.

Why Do You Need To Unpair Your Apple Watch From Your Phone?

Well, the Apple Watch can get connected to your iPhone and iPad very easily and even to other devices. But it is more crucial to unpair it because it is not only about pairing the new device with your phone. It might be possible that you want to sell your Apple Watch or gift it to any member of your family.

Now, here are two reasons that support unpairing your watch from your phone. First, for security reasons a person who holds your watch may access some sensitive information. And second, nobody can connect their devices unless you unpair it with your phone, as it requires all the data of the other devices.

Another reason you should unpair your watch when you unfortunately lose your phone. Well, if you misplaced your Apple Watch, the Activation Lock will flag the location on your iPhone, which is a good thing. But if your phone gets misplaced, you have no choice other than unpairing it, and therefore, it is crucial to know the steps to take to unpair your device from your phone.

How Do You Unpair The Apple Watch If You Have An iPhone?

When you have paired your Apple Watch with your iPhone or iPad, it must be a very easy step, right? You must have just scanned the QR code displayed on your watch screen, and your device might have synced automatically. Well, the unpairing process is a little tricky, and you need to follow some steps that we have mentioned below.

Step 1: You need to keep your Apple Watch and iPhone close together to start the process of unpairing. Remember one thing: you can’t do it remotely as your iPhone must recognize your watch.

Step 2: Now open the Watch App on your iPhone or iPad and click on the “All Watches” option, which lies on the left corner of the screen.

Step 3: Tap on the info button, which is denoted by the “i” symbol next to the device you want to unpair.

Step 4: After accessing the info option, a new screen will open where you need to tap on the “Unpair Apple Watch” option at the bottom of your screen.

Step 5: Now select the “Unpair (your device name) Apple Watch” option and unpair it.

After performing all these steps, you will be asked to “Remove” or “Keep” your mobile plan if you have a “GPS + Cellular” model. You can keep it if you want to reconnect your Apple Watch to your phone; otherwise, you can remove the data plan.

Step 6: Now we have come to the last step, where you need to disable the “Activation Lock” by entering your Apple ID password and tapping the unpair button, which lies in the top right corner.

After unpairing, your Apple Watch will begin the backing process and delete all the active pairings.

How Do You Unpair Your Apple Watch When You Don’t Have Your iPhone?

It seems easy to unpair your data from your iPhone, but what happens if you have misplaced or lost your iPhone? In such cases, you need to use your watch to erase the Apple’s “Activation Lock” data using your watch. The sad part of this method is you will lose all the data of your watch forever, which you cannot recover even if you get your phone.

Though it is not a safe way to unpair your Apple Watch from your device, you still need to proceed with this step to maintain your privacy. In this regard, we have mentioned the steps to unpair your Apple Watch in easy steps.

Step 1: Take your Apple Watch and open the “Setting” app available on your watch.

Step 2: Now locate the “General” option by exploring the setting app.

Step 3: Under the “General” setting, scroll down to find the “Reset” option on your watch.

Step 4: Now a new screen will open where you need to tap on “Erase All Contacts and Settings”. Here, you need to enter your Passcode if you have enabled it.

Step 5: Additionally, if you have a GSM + Cellular, you will be asked to select the “Erase All” and “Erase All & Keep Plan” options, where you need to tap on the preferred option.

As soon as you click on one of those options, your Apple Watch will start the unpairing process while restoring the essential data.

Step 6: Once the process is finished, you need to visit iCloud.com and disable your “Activation Lock” using your Apple ID. Here, you can go to the “Find My” app to enter your Apple ID password to unpair your watch.

Final Words

Pairing your Apple Watch with your iPhone and even with your iPad is the most easy task. The problem occurs when you need to unpair your device, which can only be done by following the manual steps. Whether you have lost your phone or bought a new watch, you need to unpair your watch in both cases.

Using these steps can be the easiest way to locate and unpair your Apple Watch in just a few simple steps. Make sure you carefully select your steps if you have a GPS + Cellular device if you want to reconnect your Watch in the future.

