Camera Companies Use ‘Verify’ Watermark Technology To Combat AI-Generated Images

In recent years, the trend of AI-generated (artificial intelligence-generated) images has become a global concern. Technology like Deepfake became a topic to regulate in an authentic way when people saw the deepfake videos of various global leaders and celebrities, which made it difficult to identify whether they were real or fake. Now, governments around the world and even camera companies need to think about the aggressive spreading of AI-generated images and videos and find effective ways to control and regulate them.

‘Verify’ Watermark Tech To Fight AI-Generated Images

In this case, camera companies have decided to come together and fight against these artificially generated images. In this regard, many camera giant companies such as Nikon, Sony Group, and Canon are developing technologies that can identify these sophisticated fake images. According to the sources, they might be using embedded digital signatures to distinguish the images that are tempered or use AI technologies like Deepfake.

Apparently, an Alliance of Global News Organization and giant camera companies have launched a web-based tool called “Verify” to check the authenticity of the image. The tool helps detect the digital signature in the image and displays its date, time, location, and other credentials to distinguish it from the original one. The Verify tool, which is available for free, allows users to upload an image and identify whether the image is tempered or not.

If any image is tempered or has been related to artificial intelligence, the tool will flag “No Content Credentials”. Camera tech companies like Niko, Canon, and Sony are adopting this authentication tool using digital signature technology. Other than these big giants, many small technology companies and Japanese camera companies are working together and are responsible for controlling almost 90% of the camera and image creation market.

Also Read: Android Version Of Spotify Is Crashing And Won’t Open After The Most Recent Beta Update

Steps Taken By Camera Tech Giants To Mitigate The Threat Of AI-Generated Images

To fight against this dangerous image generation, Nikon is introducing mirrorless cameras with authentication technologies for photojournalists and other professionals. This technology may include temper-resistant digital signatures so that no one can temper the image using AI tools. Additionally, the photos clicked with these lenses may include date, time, and locations, which can be easily tracked if someone tries to manipulate them.

At the same time, Sony also incorporates the authentication tool with their three professional-grade mirrorless SLR cameras through frameware updates. The tool is designed to detect the digital signature of the images sent by the photographers of news organizations. Their tool has been since October 2023 while collaborating with The Associated Press.

The test was successful, and the company is planning to launch the authentication tool by the spring of 2024. Additionally, Sony is also working to make the technology compatible with videos as well. Till now company has not confirmed whether the tool will be available for free or launched as a paid tool.

Canon is also not behind in this race and is planning to launch its digital signature technology by early 2024. The company has been working on such a project since the year 2019 and has formed a development team while tying up with Thomson Reuters and Starlink Lab. Starlink Labs is a software company co-founded by Stanford University and the University of South California.

Under this project, Canon has developed an image authentication tool that includes digital technology. This tool help the users to identify the images and whether it is generated by AI by verifying various credentials. Using the same digital signature tool, the company is also developing technology that can detect Deepfake videos.

Additionally, Canon is also releasing an image management tool to identify the deepfake or tempered images. Moreover, Google released a tool in August 2023 that is used to embed invisible digital watermarks into AI-generated images.

More: iOS 17.2.1 iPhone Issues Breaks Cellular Connectivity, Overheating, And More