Vision Pro 2 May Reportedly Upgrade To Brighter And More Energy-Efficient Displays

According to the report published on Omedi, Apple is all set to launch its most awaited product, Vision Pro, by January 2024. In this regard, the company has also started giving training to their store sales employees in the US. According to Apple’s analyst Ming-Chu Cuo, the company has already started the mass production of the mixed reality device and promises to deliver almost 500,000 units to their customers.

At the same time, the company is also planning to upgrade its Vision Pro 2, Rumored with RGB OLEDoS, to gain better brightness and more efficient display. Cuo also added in Omdia that the company is planning to launch the device in 2027 with an enhanced display experience. Till then, Apple is not going to offer any upgrade to their existing MR device.

Additionally, Cuo also stated that this RGM OLEDoS display is much better than the WOLED and colored filter OLEDoS display that is currently being used on Vision Pro 2. The reports of Omidi also state that the Cupertion-based tech giant is responsible for upgrading the device RGB OLEDoS display in 2027. The company claims that this technology is designed to produce lights and color directly from nearby RGB sub-pixels on a single layer while eliminating the need for a color filter.

The Biggest Challenge For Apple In Creating Brighter Vision Pro 2 Rumored

Till now, WOLED and OLEDoS technology used a white color filter to achieve RGB colors to display on the screen. By upgrading the current display with Silicon-based OLEDoS, the manufacturers can eliminate the white color filter, which can also reduce the cost. As a result, the display will offer higher brightness with a more enhanced view of the image or videos.

According to the current scenario, South Korean-based tech giant Samsung is the only company that is capable of supplying RGB OLEDoS displays. According to the report of Omedi, Samsung acquired eMagin, an American electronic manufacturing company known to produce OLED microdisplays, in early 2023. Now, it is the subsidiary company that lies under Samsung Display and the only company that can produce RGB OLEDoS displays.

Now Apple has no choice but to purchase their display from Samsung, which is also the biggest competition of the company. But the problem here is Samsung makes these displays only for military use, and they are not allowed for public use. If the company decides to use these RGB displays, then they have to stop using Sony’s display and purchase and make a deal with Samsung.

Also Read: Apple Vision Pro Expected To Hit The Market In February

As a report suggests, this can be a profitable decision for the company as Sony is already suffering from limited production, which is less than 50%. Moving to Samsung’s RGP OLEDoS display can help Apple enhance the device battery power of Vision Pro 2. Additionally, incorporating the display can improve the quality by adding more colors and distinguishing details.

The thing to note is that Apple is not alone in pushing the boundaries of MR technology with Vision Pro. The biggest rivals of the company are Meta and Samsung who are gaining pace in the competition in mixed reality technology. Additionally, Meta is reportedly searching for various display technologies for its XR devices.

Apparently, Samsung is also working on their XR headset, but they are not competing with Apple’s Vision Pro 2. Meanwhile, Apple is donating the MR technology where Vision Pro’s capabilities are far better than Meta and Samsung. Additionally, the company is likely to launch its first generation Vision Pro in January 2024 and is planning to launch the more affordable MR headset by 2025.

More: Apple Starts Planning Vision Pro Training For Store Workers As The Launch Date Gets Closer