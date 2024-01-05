Is There A Voice Chat Feature On Roblox PS4? How To Use It?

Roblox is a very popular online application that enables users to develop games and play free online games created by other users. In the game, there are various features that users love, such as interaction, reaction, and chat. After the launch of this application on PS4, i.e., on October 23, many gamers were hunting for the voice chat feature. This chat feature helps gamers to connect with friends while playing a game.

Is The Voice Chat Feature Available On PS4?

If you have recently installed Roblox on PS4 and are looking for a voice chat feature, then you should stop hunting because it’s not available. However the Roblox team is consistently working on it, but it will take time because of some conflicts. If you follow the Roblox community on the social media app, then you will find the same question floating around on this platform. One of the Roblox team members said that currently, text chat or voice chat is not available for PS4 users, but this feature will be added soon.

Is There Any Alternative To Access A Voice Chat On Roblox PS4?

Well, if there is a problem, then of course there is a solution, and for this issue, you can go with Discord, an online communication tool that has more than a quarter million users. This tool supports Windows,macOS, Android, Xbox, and PS4/PS5, and its server has 500 channels, which means users can do voice/text chat on any topic on the channels. For instance, if you are a gamer, then you can create a channel and invite your friends to discuss game strategies.

Now, coming back to the topic, the best alternative for voice chat on Roblox for PS 4 is Discord, and to use this tool, you need to configure it on your device by setting up an account. In addition, you should note that Discord comes in three forms, i.e., free, Nitro, and Nitro Premium, and they differ based on the plans. However, being new to this platform, you can go with a free plan.

Most Easiest And Effective Way To Setup Discord On Your PS4

There are many ways through which you can set up Discord on your PS4, i.e., computer, mobile, and PS4. As you are using PS4 and then using the same device, you can set up a Discord account by following the steps listed below.

First and foremost, connect your PS4 device to your internet and then open the PS4 browser. So, to access the PS4 browser, navigate to the Library that is available on your home screen and click on it.

In the Library section, you will get a lot of stuff, click on applications and select Browser. Now you are in the browser section, visit the official website of Discord and then sign in with your credentials.

How To Access Roblox Voice Chat On PS4 Using Discord?

To access the Discord voice chat feature on PS4, you will need some audio splitters and additional devices, such as MixAmp. Now, after signing in to your Discord account, you can easily access Roblox voice chat on your console. You have already done half the work, and the remaining half is pending. So, follow the below listed steps and access voice chat on Roblox on your PS4.

In your Discord account, you will find connections under the user settings, so navigate for that and reach connections.

In the connections section, you will get several device icons to add to your profile; select the PS4 icon and then sign in to your PlayStation Network.

Once your device is connected, a voice channel notification will appear on your PS4 screen; now click on View Discord Voice Chat.

You have landed on the Discord Voice Chat section, and now you can have voice chat with your friends on the Roblox game.

Is It Possible To Text Chat In Roblox On PS4 Using Discord?

Well, this feature is not available, which means you can’t have a text chat in Roblox on your PS4 using Discord. But as said earlier, there is also an alternative, and here you can use your phone or PS4 messaging section. However, these are temporary solutions because very soon, the Roblox team will launch the text chat and voice chat feature for PS4 and PS5.

Key Features On Discord Voice Chat That You Can Access While Playing The Roblox

In the Discord voice chat section, you will find plenty of voice features that will help you to communicate with your friends effectively while playing Roblox. The most prominent one is the switching system between Discord and Game Voice chats. In addition, you will also get some features, such as audio balance, voice chat settings, and many more.

While using a mic on your PS4, you must focus on an avatar that appears on your PS4 screen. For instance, if someone speaks during the game, then the avatar will glow, and if he/she is mute, then in that case, a mute icon will show on his/her avatar. So, in this way, you can figure out who is speaking by simply looking at their avatar.

Conclusion

Roblox is a very popular application that users love a lot because it helps them create their own games and also enables them to play the created game. This way, they can use this platform based on their choice. For instance, if you love to design games, then you can create any based on the market trends and your liking.

Considering the popularity of Roblox, many tech giants are offering support to users. For instance, Microsoft kept the Xbox user-friendly so that users could play and enjoy such a game more effectively. However, the Roblox team also know the popularity of their application, so they are also making progress in offering voice chat on PS4/PS5. But as said earlier, this process will take some time, so till then, you can go with the alternative provided above.