In the ever-evolving landscape of smart home technology, Nest has become synonymous with innovation, offering a range of products designed to enhance comfort, convenience, and energy efficiency.

Since every home these days has a nest installed in their homes, it has specially designed features that allow it to shut off automatically when it is the right time. This helps you lower your costs as if you let your air conditioning system run for too long, you will pay heavy bills. So, through this article, you will learn everything about airwave, its importance, and the technology behind it.

A Brief Overview On Airwave

Whether you are aware or not about what an airwave is, so here are some important things that you need to understand about it. But before knowing about airwaves, you must know how the cooling system of your home or office works. So, starting with the fact that all air conditioners consist of two main parts, namely, the compressor and the fan, you must know that fans absorb less electricity than compressors.

However, some thermostats switch off the compressor when they reach the desired temperature that you have set, and this keeps the compressor coils cold for more than 5-10 minutes. When the coil stays cold even after the compressor is switched off, it still generates cold air, and this can consume extra electricity.

But in the air conditioning systems that have an airwave feature, the mechanism works differently, and that helps you save energy and electricity. How? Because airwaves turn off the compressor a few minutes or seconds before it reaches the required temperature, followed by the switching on of the fan.

So when the fan gets on right after the compressor gets off, it helps the temperature reach the target and thus provides you with comfortable internal weather. Since fans absorb less energy and electricity, it is both eco-friendly and energy-efficient.

What Is The Mechanism Behind The Working Of Airwaves?

The best thing about an airwave is that it learns exactly how much time will be needed to cool the air and reach the desired temperature after switching off the compressor. Once this time is calculated, it immediately shuts off the compressor in the air conditioner and runs the fan alone to save energy and money.

With your Nest thermostat, you do not have to worry about anything because it turns on the Airwave feature automatically when the humidity of the room falls below a certain level. Now, you must be wondering how the Nest thermostat calculates this. Well, it’s all due to the design behind it, which can calculate and optimize the temperature and humidity of your home and know your exact requirements.

If you have a query about how to know whether the airwave feature is active or not, then you will get the answer on the display of your thermostat. In the display, you can see a blue swirl icon on your Nest Learning Thermostat and Nest thermostat E, and when the Nest Thermostat is concerned, there will be three wavy lines in the display when the Airwave feature is turned on.

Since the Airwave turns on automatically depending upon the humidity of your home, it needs to be relatively low, but sometimes it can turn on even when the weather is humid outside. There are rare cases when things like this happen, but if your home is new or is well-insulated, then your Airwave can turn on depending on the humidity level of your area or location instead of the interior.

Sometimes, the home interiors are very humid, and that prevents the Nest thermostats from turning off the compressor because it keeps it on to lower the humidity. To do so, the compressor of the cooling system remains on for the entire time, and that contributes to the high consumption of energy and electricity.

What Are The Ways To Turn On And Off The Airwave?

There are mainly two main ways that you can use to turn off the Airwave feature; however, when you turn it on, it may not switch on immediately as it depends upon the humidity of the surroundings. But if you turn it off, then in that situation, it will not turn on automatically even if the humidity is relatively lower or at the required level.

The first way to turn the Airwave off and on is to use the Nest thermostat home app that you will get on the device’s tile and then set your temperature preferences from there. Tap and hold the tile, and you will see a settings icon on the top right side. Now, you have to tap on it, go to temperature preference, and select Airwave. Here, you will get the option to switch the Airwave feature on and off and enjoy the cooling of your haven.

Secondly, you can opt for the Nest app that you can download on your device and then open the settings to choose your desired action. But when you open the app, you will have to first select your thermostat type, followed by the Airwave feature. Then, all you have to do is tap on the icon to switch on or off the Airwave and then stay carefree because now your cooling system will turn off the compressor automatically before reaching the desired temperature.

Apart from these two ways to turn an Airwave on and off, there is one more, but that is available only on Nest Learning Thermostat and Nest Thermostat E. Here, you can control the Airwave features directly from the quick view menu. All you have to do is press the ring, and you will see an option where you have to select settings and choose Nest Sense. When you are taken to the next interface, you have to select Airwave and then turn it on or off. You will see a tick mark when it’s on and a dash when it is turned off.

Conclusion

Airwave on Nest exemplifies the marriage of technology and sustainability in the realm of smart home innovations. Since the world is inclined towards a more eco-friendly approach to using technologies and gadgets, the Airwave feature of the Nest Thermostat is an excellent step taken towards providing people with something that they want and need to deal with the scorching heat and summer.