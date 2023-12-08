Meta has been criticized regarding its privacy issues and has gone through various allegations. Some have also been proven, and the company has also been charged with various legal penalties. To tackle this problem, Meta has taken various steps to improve their privacy and security policies to protect their user’s details.

“View Once” is one such feature that the company introduced in 2021 for all social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and even WhatsApp. Earlier, this feature was only available for text messages, images, and videos. Now, Meta is going one step ahead, upgrading their privacy and integrating their view of voice messages into WhatsApp.

This feature will allow the user to send a voice message that can be listened to once before it disappears. It will add an extra layer of security, which is beneficial for the users to share confidential information with ease. Additionally, the message will be marked with a “One Time” icon to indicate that the recipient will get one chance to listen once before it’s gone.

Features Offered With WhatsApp’s View Once Voice Messages

WhatsApp says that the message will be protected with end-to-end encryption by default, like viewing videos and images. Recipients can’t save the message, even star, or forward it to other people while keeping all the details safe. If in case the recipient is unable to memorize it, he/she can restore the message from backups.

Additionally, WhatsApp also concluded that the user needs to open the View Once voice message within 14 days. If the user fails to view the message, it will expire soon, and he/she will not be able to recover it, even from backups. So, it is recommended to keep on WhatsApp to enjoy this feature with full security and privacy.

The Meta claims that the View Once feature is one of the most innovative ideas to tackle data breaches and protect users’ privacy. Adding an extra layer of security, the company also suggests the users send the View Once voice message to the people they trust the most. Though messages can be saved by the recipients, they can record the information using other devices.

Even if any incident happens regarding the data breaches, the users can easily report it to WhatsApp. The company claims that immediate action will be taken towards any inappropriate View Once voice message is received. They will try to track the Android WhatsApp users, who might have used the native screen recorder to restore the message that the sender doesn’t want to get saved.

The Contribution Of Meta In Protecting The Privacy Of The WhatsApp Users

The new update of WhatsApp voice messages has followed a series of privacy-focused changes to Meta. Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg, also assured that these positive changes will continue in the future following the 2019 address. Meta also added in this context that they will shut down cross-messaging across Instagram and Facebook to increase users’ privacy.

say it once, play it once ☝️ now you can select “view once” when sending a voice note for an added layer of protection 🔓 pic.twitter.com/xVWcuBLfI4 — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) December 7, 2023

This step was taken in the scenario where a company knows that a large messaging app will be required to be interoperable in the future. The company has made this decision to fulfill the promise to add encryption to WhatsApp chat back in 2021. This is the time when the company rolled out the end-to-end encryption in WhatsApp Messenger.

WhatApp new View Once voice messages are being implemented globally, and will be achieved very soon. This feature is not available for all countries, but it can be seen as soon as possible. It is going to become an integral part of WhatsApp, which will enhance the security and privacy of the platform.

