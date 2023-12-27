WhatsApp is one of the most popular and widely used instant messaging apps, and it is supposed to roll out a new feature soon to enhance its users’ experience. Also, WhatsApp is not only popular for smartphones; ever since WhatsApp launched its web version, its success has increased even more. Now, WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will allow users to update their status through its web version or other linked devices.

For now, when users want to share pictures or videos on WhatsApp, they have to download and move them to their primary phone, but WhatsApp is testing a new feature to make this easier. This feature will allow users to post status updates directly from the web version of WhatsApp. This feature is in a testing phase right now, but it is expected to be available soon for everyone.

New Feature In Testing Face

This report was shared by WABetaInfo, which provides new updates and features of WhatsApp. According to WABetaInfo, right now, only a few beta testers who signed up for the web client’s official beta program can use this new feature. This special test for a small group of people will help the company make sure everything works well before it becomes available to everyone.

According to WABetaInfo, users have to update the web version of WhatsApp to the beta version 2.2353.59 to use the new feature and post new status updates. After users share their status updates using this new feature, a green ring will show up around their profile pictures.

This will let others know that certain users have posted an update, and if someone wants to see what certain users have shared, they can simply tap on their pictures to check it out. This simple way to let people know that their contacts have posted something new will provide ease to users, and the company will get some appreciation.

If someone has the WhatsApp web beta version 2.2353.59, they can use this new status update feature. It can be found right between the communities and channels tab at the top-left of the WhatsApp web page. Also, when users want to share something on WhatsApp, they can click on the + icon on the status tab or they can click the icon next to their profile pictures. Moreover, users can share photos, videos, or just some text on their status updates.

The idea of sharing status updates like this has become popular because of features like uploading stories on different apps. Thus, Meta has decided to bring a similar feature to WhatsApp and Facebook because the feature of uploading stories has worked very well for different apps. However, Meta may take some time to make this feature available for everyone because it is in the beta testing stage right now.

WhatsApp began allowing users to connect their devices with WhatsApp Web several years ago, and it was very beneficial for the company because this feature increased its popularity. This feature allows WhatsApp users to use their account on any device with a web browser.

This feature is very useful for sharing files between devices or allowing support staff to help with chat support on different devices at the same time. However, this feature has some limitations, and users are not allowed to share their status updates through different devices.

Hence, this new feature will provide more choices to users who use WhatsApp on multiple devices. According to reports, WhatsApp is testing more features like sharing music while having video calls. This can make chatting and calling more fun for WhatsApp users.

