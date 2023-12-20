In the world of smartphones, there are different models whose construction characteristics depend on the range to which they belong. One of the most important features is that of the cell phone screen, because depending on it, battery life, refresh rate, tactile comfort, and overall user experience may vary. The screen of your smartphone can quickly become unstable.

Generally, users (although this is not the case for everyone) leave their smartphones placed somewhere with the screen facing up. In the event of high heat, it will therefore be this component that will be affected first. Even the best screens on smartphones, whether AMOLED or LCD, cannot withstand a good heatwave without flinching.

the existing types of screens

There is LCD technology, also called inorganic, and OLED technology, called organic. In turn, both can be divided into others with minor modifications or simply have different business names. That is why this article will display the characteristics and differences of the two, in order to determine which cell phone is suitable based on the user’s needs.

Inorganic or LCD panels

Among the various types of screen displays are LCD displays. LCD displays which have also been known as liquid crystal displays for many years. It is a series of backlit liquid crystals that usually cover the entire panel ( Conventional LCD) or are divided into very small areas (mini LCD or miniLED). Not long ago, LCD screens were the most popular in the mobile ecosystem, although they are produced less and less. From the LCD display, a variant has emerged, namely, the LED display, which has many similarities with the normal LCD display but has one fundamental difference.

The cold cathode is the main source of LCD backlight, however, in LEDs, the source is anode unit. These minor differences dictate the rate of acceptance of the two technologies. Less energy is required for LED operation. Thickness is another difference between these two. Through the use of LED backlights, these displays can be thinner than traditional LCD displays. Overall, one of the advantages of LCD screens is that they hold up well to direct sunlight because they are backlit.

Organic or LED panels

Unlike LCD displays with backlit panels.OLED displays feature organic materials that can emit light on their own when electricity is applied to them. In other words, OLED screens can turn each pixel on and off independently, unlike LCD screens which must be turned off and on in each zone. Sometimes bigger and sometimes smaller. Because the pixels themselves have this light output.

OLED screens are thinner than LCD screens and require fewer layers to build and operate. They are also capable of displaying purer blacks, mainly because each black pixel is turned off on OLED screens, allowing us to improve the contrast in the quality of display obtained from the pixel.

Which is better: LED or LCD?

Both display technologies have their own advantages and disadvantages. Those aside, it all comes down to user preference, as people may have different preferences for different colors and contrast profiles. However, several factors can help you.

Let’s start with pricing. Most smartphones with LED displays are always more expensive than LCD smartphones. The trend is starting to change, though. However, if you want to get a high-quality LED display, you should choose a flagship device.

Advantages of using an LED display

LED displays have the highest contrast ratio and wonderfully vibrant colors, giving you the best experience when watching video content.

Equipped with individual LEDs, each pixel can be turned on and off individually. This will turn off the pixel in the black parts of the images and display a true black color.

Individual LEDs also improve display efficiency.

Some pixels use no power, which can extend battery life

Disadvantages of using LED displays

Top-quality LED displays are only available from major smartphone manufacturers such as Samsung, and these devices can be expensive.

A big problem with these displays is pixel burn-in. Pixel burn-in may occur if you display certain images or colors for a long period of time.

Also if a problem occurs in a single pixel, it affects the entire display.

Screen brightness is average, although visibility is poor outdoors.

LED displays are typically not bright in direct sunlight, and outdoor readability may be an issue on some devices.

Advantages of using LCD displays

LCD displays are cheaper compared to LEDs because they are easier to manufacture as they have only one light source.

Most budget smartphones also use LCD displays. The LCD display has a bright white color and the backlight emits more light through the pixels, making it easier to read outdoors.

You will also see the Accurate True to Life color. This means that some colors more accurately reflect real-world objects than others.

The LCD also provides optimal viewing angles. However, this may vary depending on your smartphone.

Most high-quality LCD displays support wide viewing angles without color distortion or color shift.

Disadvantages of using LCD displays

LCD displays cannot display deep blacks like LED.

Separate backlighting requires the screen to be constantly illuminated, making it impossible to display deep shades of black.

Because of the backlight, LCDs require more volume and are therefore thicker than other displays.

LCD smartphones are usually thicker than LED smartphones.

LCD displays consume more battery than LED.

All pixels are turned on even when the screen is black, so more energy is used.

Conclusion

Considering all these factors and comparing LED and LCD displays, LED displays are definitely better than LCD. Major display OEMs such as Samsung and LG are also focusing more on their OLED technology in future projects. Therefore, it makes sense to look for an LED display.

From now on, all smartphones will have dark mode, and most apps and user interfaces will be dark black with a black background. This dark interface of the smartphone does not require additional light and improves the battery performance of the LED display. But if LCD technology improves further in terms of battery efficiency, etc. There is no point in ruling it out at this point.

