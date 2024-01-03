Sony’s new PlayStation 5 looks like an excellent next-gen console. Between its innovative and fluid interface, its very good performance, its silence, and its controller offering more immersion in games, It has many arguments in its favor. The PlayStation 5 is a wonderful console, however, it sometimes falls short when it comes to storage.

One way to solve this problem is to add an external hard drive, which can be an SSD drive, a more classic model. This article aims to explain why PS5 games can’t be played from an external hard drive and what to do to possibly fix it if possible. The PS5 is compatible with several models, including internal M.2 SSDs.

Can You Play PS5 Games Off An External Hard Drive? USB Extended Storage On PS5 Consoles

You won’t be able to play a PS5 game from an external hard drive. The ability to store PS5 games on an external hard drive is not an end in itself. For what? quite simply because we won’t be able to launch them. This is simply a way to virtually expand the space available on the console (667GB of free usable space).

It will be necessary to carry out manual transfers according to needs and desires, especially since we cannot install them directly on the external hard drive. To be more specific, Sony permits itself on this. It is quicker to reinstall PlayStation 5 games from the extended storage of USB than to copy these games from a disc or to download them again.

Please note that these limits do not concern PlayStation 4 games, which can indeed be read from an external hard drive. On the other hand, they will not benefit from the small performance boost, allowed by the SSD, observed in certain cases.

Is There Any Fix

This remains an interesting option: You leave your PS5 games on the console and use an external hard drive for your PS4 library (in the settings, you can make the hard drive the default location). Theoretically, according to Sony, Transferring these games to an external hard drive via the PS5 is relatively simple.

It must be said that the console is designed to support all kinds of secondary storage options. Now, we will give you all the tips and steps to follow to transfer games to an external hard drive of a PS5 as easily and quickly as possible.

You Will Finally Be Able To Store PS5 Games On An External Hard Drive

There was a main update by Sony over PS5. The main new feature? You will finally be able to store your games on an external hard drive. The April PS5 update provides new storage options, Sony announced on its blog on April 13.

Its press release details the new features that will be integrated into the future update of the console, which will be deployed on. It will correct one of the console’s main flaws: since launch, it has been impossible to store PS5 games anywhere other than the internal SSD.

With this update, owners will be able to use an external hard drive.

Your PS5 game can be transferred from the internal storage of your console to the expanded storage of your USB with the new features. It’s the perfect way to expand your PS5 console’s storage.

You can easily copy your PS5 games to the console’s internal storage when you want to play them, says Sony. This feature has been available on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S since the beginning.

Choosing Between An SSD And An External Hard Drive For PS5

Now it’s a matter of choosing between the amount of storage and therefore the size of your library and the speed and compatibility of the games. Indeed, certain PS5 games cannot be stored on an external hard drive due to a lack of sufficient speed.

This is why the external hard drive is of interest if you have a large part of your game library from the PS4. All games on this console that do not have the next-gen patch will be compatible. They therefore do not require specific storage speed.

This can inexpensively reduce part of the SSD in your console and allow you to keep all your games without needing to download them again. It is also possible to store all saves on the external hard drive, even if the game is from the PS5.

How To Use An External Hard Drive On PS5

You can easily use the external hard drive you had on your PS4 and plug it into your PS5. There will be no specific procedure to carry out. For a new external hard drive, simply plug it in. For an external hard drive already used for something else, it will first need to be formatted to be recognized by the PS5. Not all are compatible, Sony recommends the Seagate Game Drive in partnership with Sony

Please do not unplug or touch the external hard drive during formatting. This may damage it and cause startup failure. To automatically download a PS4 game to your external hard drive, simply go to Settings, then Storage, and Installation location

Move games to PS5 and remove the drive. To move your games from the external hard drive to the SSD or vice versa, simply go to your library, press option then move games and applications.

Sum Up

If you are a PlayStation 4 owner, then there’s a good chance that you have already invested in an external hard drive in the past. Please note that all hard drives compatible with your old console are with the PS5. And luckily, Sony lets you reuse your hardware by plugging and connecting it directly to your PS5.

To use it, it’s very simple: you simply have to take your external hard drive, and plug it directly into your PS5. It will automatically recognize all the games that you have already installed in the past. To safely remove your external hard drive or USB key, you can go to the USB extended storage tab and click safely remove from PS5. The reader can then be removed without any problem.