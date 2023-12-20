Many Windows users are having problems connecting to WiFi after updating their systems last Tuesday. Microsoft released an update to Windows 11, and many people noticed buggy programs and WiFi problems.

The cumulative update was KB5033375, and the company has suggested users uninstall the last update and use the KB50532288 instead. The company speculated that this would solve the issue, but it didn’t.

Many users reported the problem on Reddit, Twitter, and the Microsoft Community Platform. When students started having wifi connection issues, college officials advised them to uninstall the recent updates and continue their studies.

Microsoft’s Response To Windows 11 Wi-Fi Issues

Redmond, an official from Microsoft, opened up about the problem on the Windows release health hub. He said that Microsoft had received reports about some wifi adaptors being unable to connect to the systems after installing the new KB50532288 update.

Redmond also suggested they might have difficulty connecting if a user tries connecting to any public, educational, or enterprise network through their 802.1x authentication.

Redmond mentioned that he and his team are investigating whether the problem is from Microsoft. He advised the users to stay patient and alert as more information will be updated on the health hub platform.

Enterprise wireless networks like UBCsecure, UBCprivate, and EDUroam are most affected. These network types are the most difficult to connect with the new buggy update of Windows 11. The company mentioned that they need more data on whether the issue is coming from the users’ systems or the adaptors of these few networks.

According to company reports, only Windows 11 22H2 and Windows 11 23H2 are the affected client platforms. This means Windows 10 users are entirely safe from the issue. Microsoft has asked the users with the issue to report more information on their Feedback Hub app. “Network and connection name followed by network subcategory” is how to report their details.

Temporary Solution By Microsoft

As Redmond mentioned in his update, he and his team are investigating the source of the issue. He has advised the users to uninstall all the buggy updates from their systems. He mentioned that further details will be updated on the community platform.

Microsoft’s suggested way to uninstall the updates ‘KB5053288’ and ‘KB5033375’ is mentioned below:

Windows menu > search “Window Update” > update History > Uninstall Updates. Go on Installed Updates > Search for KB5053288 or KB5033375 > click on Uninstall. Restart. Use “Show or Hide Update troubleshooter.”

According to all the frustrated users, their home networks connect as usual without problems. The problem is only in their offices, colleges, or enterprises.

Windows 11’s new patch update was released to fix a long lurking problem but created a new one for the users. Before the new update, File Explorer would randomly pop out on the screen. Users requested Microsoft to fix the problem in their reports submitted on the Feedback Hub app.

According to Redmond’s new update on the problem of wifi connectivity, there isn’t going to be an instant solution anywhere near this month. There is only one solution left for the students, office workers, and other enterprise workers: uninstall KB50532288 and KB5033375 from their systems and use their old Windows 11 for some time.

The investigation may take some time, so it is essential to get rid of the buggy software update and get on with their life with less annoying problems of Windows 11.

It is advised to make sure the systems are walled with properly updated anti-viruses for the time being, as the security patch will also be deleted as you uninstall the new update. Redmond has apologized for the issue, accepted the fault of this new update, and ensured that the problem will come soon.

