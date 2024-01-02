According To Wow Players, Season Of Discovery Should Have More 10-Man Raids

The players of World of Warcraft (WoW), a multiplayer game, are again demanding the 10-man raids in the Season of Discovery. The poll conducted by Blizard Games has confirmed that the players are more likely to see the original Vanilla formula again. The players want to see the major new addition that appears in the later phase of the game.

The Season of Discovery was launched on November 30, 2023, and led to many questions among the Classic community. This Classic+ game provided new features that include buffs and are unlockable through the Rune Engraving system. These features allow the players to assign specific Runes to choose from among the three armor slots in the initial phase of the game.

What To Know About The Season Of Discovery?

The biggest highlight season of Discovery was the 10-man raids adaptation of the Blackfathom Depth (BFD) dungeon, which was added in the endgame. Previously, the developers had a level cap with 25-man raids and later planned to advance it with 40, even 50-man raids up to level 60. However, the gamers loved the 10-man raids and requested the game company add more adaptations in the Season of Discovery.

According to the player’s post on Reddit, the 10-man raids allow gamers to organize the group size easily as compared to 25 and 40-man versions. Later, developers also felt that players were comfortable in making more appropriate group sizes in the BFD adaption and maxed out at level 25. Therefore, players are calling to make it a standard feature to move forward effectively in the Season of Discovery.

Players’ Reaction To The 10-Man Raids Of WoW: Season Of Discovery

Many gamers have shared their experience of 10-man raids BFD on Reddit while experiencing their enjoyment. Many gamers have confirmed that they want to see the new adaption, but they don’t want to leave the existing endgame experience like Molten Core scaled back to the same scope. They want to see the same BFD as they have experienced when the game was launched.

In this regard, one of the Reddit users states that he has zero interest in the 40-man raid team. Further, the gamer also added that he had observed conflicting personalities in the room, and very little loot was available in the 40-man version, which was not enough to satiate their need. Therefore, he wants to see the old version of the game that helps develop a small and effective team with some awesome features.

Some gamers liked the new update of the game and shared a fair comparison between the sizes. One Reddit user shared that he believes in honest comparison and observed all the pros and cons of all size groups. Further, he concluded that the 10-man version is super easy and relaxing, but it eliminates the real raids that make it feel that the players are playing in a guild.

Blizzard has reacted to these posts and plans to launch a new update for the Season of Discovery. The company is all set to launch the new phase of raiding in the WOW: Season of Discovery for the existing players. Till now, it is unclear whether the company will provide the new raiding method or continue with updates like 25 and 40-man raids.

According to the sources, the next phase is set to arrive in late February or early March. Till then, the gamers need to adopt the current version of Season of Discovery, which would be full of surprises. But the post on Reddit confirms that players want the old endgame version as part of the radiating method.

