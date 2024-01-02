Xbox User Banned For Recording Baldur’s Gate 3 Companions In Buff

Recently, a gamer has been banned from Xbox for a year, which is a pretty long time for anyone. The gamer’s username is ‘Daddy-Vegas’. The gamer has posted about the ban on the subreddit of the game Baldur’s Gate 3. Xbox has put a new regulation on its users to police them and limit what they can do online on the platform. Daddy-Vegas was actually recording the buff, where there were some intimate scenes.

Ban On The Subreddit Of The Game Baldur’s Gate 3

The three-strike is a regulation system put in place by Xbox, which has already made the move on this gamer. The gamer has warned his fellow Xbox users not to record any scenes from Baldur’s Gate 3. Xbox devs should be aware that the platform is being unnecessarily strict with its regulations. This can lead the users to leave the platform altogether as there are other issues like file saving problems.

Users who think that their personal media gallery will stay safe might need to think again. Xbox’s three strikes are quite strict and can put a gamer under review even after small things. Daddy-Vegas has recorded some of the scenes before for his brother to see. The recorded scenes were from the “Naked Camp Fun Time” in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has also posted a screenshot of Three Strike, which has allegedly banned some of the players recently. In the Reddit post, Baldur’s Gate officially stated, “Don’t record game clips” to the Xbox users. In the clip, there were three strike messages sent to the gamer Daddy-Vegas for recording the game. Now, the gamer has to stop playing other games, like Modern Warfare 3, as well, due to the ban.

This is quite a serious issue for gamers out there who record their gameplay to share with their online audience. Many YouTube gamers also live stream their gameplay, and Xbox can also send three strikes to them. Daddy-Vegas appealed to Xbox to either take the ban down or soften it, but in the follow-up, the gamer said that they had completely ignored his appeal.

The main concern of all the gamers out there is that people need to learn the exact guidelines on the strike regulation. Lack of awareness about what they can and can’t record is quite harsh for them.

Excessively Strict Behavior From Online Platforms

Actually, Xbox is quite strict about the violation of nudity on their platform, which has engulfed a year of Daddy-Vegas’s gameplay. Now the question is, what if an NPC comes into visuals randomly while the gamer is recording? Will the Xbox be banned for even accidental violations? If that’s the case, Xbox should be ready for a plummet in their users.

Not only Daddy-Vegas but a YouTuber named Jahera actor Tracey Whiles got banned from the platform for saying the word “Sphincter” too many times. They both seem to have the same beef with online platforms like YouTube and Xbox, so it is a chance for them to get their accounts back by hook or by crook. More news is yet to come from Daddy-Vegas about their 1-year ban from the platform, but it is more likely that Xbox is going to stick to their decision and won’t take the ban down.

To prevent getting banned from the Xbox platform, users can either remove nudity or disable explicit content from their game for a while. Now, the concern is whether the game will still be fun after removing all the raunchy stuff or not. As the Larian Games has decided to normalize the nudity in their games, players can choose to have the scenes or completely get rid of them.

