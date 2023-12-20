Recent news from Boston has sparked a new debate when a girl who is 15 years old lost her vocal cord due to paralysis after contracting COVID-19. It is considered the first of its kind case when the girl had to live with a tube in her windpipe. According to data, this case study was published on December 19 in the journal Pediatrics by some researchers who were significantly aware of this new coronavirus effect.

The report revealed that a 15-year-old girl was healthy before going to the emergency department at Massachusetts General Hospital, where symptoms showed difficulty breathing, speaking, and taking food or drinking after having COVID-19 for two weeks. With diagnosis and examination of her throat, it was discovered that both of her vocal tubes were paralyzed, causing her to stop speaking.

Why Are COVID-19’s New Symptoms The Serious Cause Among Teenagers Or Kids?

Further, the recent report reveals that she was given a tracheostomy, which is a surgical procedure that involves creating an opening through the windpipe in the throat. Besides, this immediate action taken by doctors would effectively help in relieving her from breathing difficulties.

Danielle Reny Larrow, who is a resident researcher in the Department of Otolaryngology in Head and Neck Surgery at Mass Eye and Ear, stated that speech therapy failed to relieve the patient’s symptoms. She further said that this type of complication is likely to be higher in children, and proper consideration or awareness for children suffering from breathing problems, swallowing, or talking complaints must be taken into concern.

Moreover, according to the statement of doctors, Renny said that this type of Neurological complication brought on by COVID-19 most likely caused the symptoms, especially among kids and teens. Besides, this type of situation is most likely to occur after viral infections, and COVID-19 is a serious problem that people worldwide suffer from.

According to the researcher’s statement, the girl had to remain with a tracheostomy dependent for more than 13 months after the initial treatment, suggesting that this type of nerve complication is not temporary.

Also, the recent news has put everyone in tension as such complaints should be allocated to the most common disease called Asthma, which shows the same symptoms as this recent throat paralysis news.

Besides, the data reveals that it would take time to recover or live with windpipes throughout her school life and higher studies, or likely her whole life, and she might even fail to attend prom or high school dance parties.

Further, according to doctors who treated that girl, the healthy teen was diagnosed just after 9 days of COVID-19 analysis.

Moreover, they stated that she had lost all mobility of her origin in the throat due to a condition called bilateral vocal cord paralysis. Vocal cord paralysis is a serious point that must be considered by the state.

The girl who was suffering from vocal throat paralysis finally had the tracheostomy removed after 15 months, and now she could visit her school just in time for her high school prom. Besides, senior author Christopher Hartnick, M.D., stated that children should take proper care of these new Covid-19 symptoms.

Christopher is the director of the Division of Pediatric Otolaryngology and Pediatric Airway, Voice, and Swallowing Center at Mass Eye and Ear. Also, the state had to be aware of this situation by taking proper action and precautions so that people could live healthy, happier, and vibrant lives.

