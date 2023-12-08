Many of the pathogens are being transmitted through the air, causing some serious health issues. A recent example is COVID-19, which has caused serious damage to human life in the world. So, Governments and organizations need accurate technology to monitor the air quality and tackle this problem.

Seeing this health concern, the National Science Foundation (NSF) has gifted researchers of Bahareh Behkam and other collaborators a $2 million grant. An associate professor of medical engineering from Behkam and her team use this funding to develop technologies for indoor air monitoring.

Before this grant, there was a lack of accurate and easy-to-use equipment for airborne monitoring. However, the available technologies are not so sensitive and even very expensive. So, there is an overwhelming need for innovative approaches to address this challenge.

This step will help the researcher make more accurate technology that can provide them with data about air quality and pathogen content. Further, this information will help to develop accurate treatment even for the anonymous agents. Additionally, the approach will also help to tackle some rare, deadly diseases that have no treatment or accurate precautions methods till now.

Technologies That Researchers Are Planning To Develop

Research Behkam is launching a project titled Programmable Nano-Bio-Hybrid Living System for Continuous Monitoring of Airborne Pathogens. This project will focus on developing and integrating bio-hybrid macrobiotics to monitor the indoor air quality of the space. They may be using synthetic biological technology and nanotechnology to detect infectious disease transmission.

The main goal is to develop these devices to conduct continuous monitoring of the presence of various airborne pathogens and bacterial genetics. Even mobile bacteria-based sensors will be used to survey the engineered living materials matrix to capture the pathogen’s behaviors. The sensors are also designed to produce human-detectable signals to make the common people aware of the threat.

Beyond the pathogens, the team of researchers is also planning engineer devices that may help detect chemicals and bioterrorism agents to be aware of serious threats.

This area has long been unstudied and undeveloped, for which no proper technologies are available. The Airborne Pathogen program takes it as a serious concern and tries to make such affordable technology that will be available to common people.

Also Check: A Study Says That Drinking Too Much Diet Soda May Raise The Risk Of Liver Disease

Organizations Involved In Airborne Pathogen Programs

The professor of Behkam is collaborating with Virginia Tech and John Hopkins University to utilize this funding for mankind. This interdisciplinary project aims to evolve transformative solutions to critical national needs. This involves the use of her lab, the Micro/NanoScale Biotic/Abiotic Systems Engineering Laboratory, which has previously developed various technologies to detect various diseases and targeted therapy.

Even the professors and researchers of Virginia Tech and John Hopkins University are going to take part in such a project. Additionally, the NSF will also help while being in the backend to move the project smoothly through various phases and even monitor the funding being utilized properly. Seeing this approach, ICTS has granted the Engineering Faculty of Organization-Opportunity (EFO-O) to Behkam.

Behkam stated that her team was pretty excited about their idea, but they were unable to convince the investors due to a lack of data. They are very thankful to EFO-O for producing and collecting the key pieces of data to propose their idea to the investors. Now, seeding this grant and the support of various organizations will increase the chance of success.

The grant will help bring innovative technologies and productive work to fight against airborne pathogens accurately. The university is also trying to make society aware of its impact and take necessary action to protect themselves.

Read More: A Blood Test Might Be Able To Show Which Organs Are Aging Faster: New Study