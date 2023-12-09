8 Known Side Effects Of Excessive Fish Oil Consumption

Fish oil is one of the favorite nutritional supplements of people across the globe. There are people who take it on a daily basis for various health benefits. However, it is not a great idea for you to have this beyond the permissible limit. Apart from the health benefits such as being an effective arthritis remedy, hair growth supplement, and cholesterol level regulator, there are also a lot of side effects for this supplement. The omega-3 fatty acids that can be obtained from this supplement can do you more harm than good when consumed in greater quantities. In this article, you will get to learn some of the major side effects that are associated with an excessive consumption of fish oil.

1 Increased chances for diabetes

If you are already a diabetic patient or someone who has an elevated risk for diabetes, it is better that you do not have omega-3 fatty acid-containing fish oils in excessive quantities. While consuming fish oil in large quantities, especially for a longer period of time, it is highly likely that your body start producing more glucose on its own even if you do not consume too much sugar through diet.

2 Nosebleeding and bleeding gums

It would be quite difficult to identify the cause of your bleeding gums and nose as an excessive intake of fish oil. When you consume the oil in large doses, you may experience bleeding through the nose and gums. However, it is a side effect that can only be caused if you have been consuming the oil consistently for a prolonged duration. Apart from that, you may also face difficulty in your body's ability to clot the blood. This condition can be commonly found in adolescents when compared to other age groups.

3 Reduce blood pressure levels

There are a lot of people who take fish oil capsules in order to lower their blood pressure levels. However, when the consumption of the oil capsules gets extended for more than an ideal period of time, you may also experience a significant reduction in your blood pressure levels, which can be regarded as unhealthy. Apart from that, if you are someone who has been regularly taking medications for increased blood pressure, the combined capsules can be quite unhealthy for your body. Hence, it is always recommended to have them based on the suggestions of your doctor.

4 Diarrhea

Diarrhea is also a common health issue found in people who take excessive amounts of fish oil as supplements. While taking too many supplements that can provide your body with fatty acids, it may become a cause of excessive bowel movements. The same can be found in the case of flaxseeds which is an alternative for fsh oils, used by vegans. The laxative properties of these supplements can thus become an issue for people who consume them on a daily basis. However, if you can follow a healthy dosage, it will not be a troublesome side effect.

5 Indigestion

While fish oils cause diarrhea in some people, some others may experience indigestion issues such as bloating, nausea, and so on. It would be the high-fat content present in the supplements that are responsible for indigestion. In order to sort this issue out, you can consider taking the supplements along with your meals. Splitting the dosage of your daily supplements into various time slots of a day can also help you. If you are someone who is always prone to issues such as heartburn, indigestion, and bloating, it is important to be much more careful with your dosages and frequency while consuming fish oil supplements.

6 Stroke

This side effect is quite similar to the issue of bleeding nose and gums. When you consume high doses of fish oil containing omega-3 fatty acids, you may lose your body’s ability to clot the blood. Thus, the weaker blood vessels present in your brain may rupture and then cause issues in the brain. However, there are also studies that claim the opposite. However, it is better to analyze your stroke risks before starting with the regular supplementation of fish oils. Apart from that, being mindful of your dosages can also help.

7 Toxicity from Vitamin A

Some of the fish oil capsules that are available in the market are quite high in vitamin A content. Consuming too much vitamin A can cause hair loss, dizziness, nausea, and several other health issues. If you have been having vitamin A toxicity for a longer period, you may also be prone to a lot of liver damage and disorders. Hence, it is better to choose the best fish oils available in the market by being careful with the vitamin A quantities present in them. Moreover, keeping the dosage at moderate levels can also help.

8 Insomnia

This can be quite a bothersome issue if you take fish oil supplements in an excess dosage. If you are someone who is already having issues of anxiety, depression, and insomnia, it is better to start the supplementation of fish oils and other omega-3 fatty acid supplements only after seeking an expert professional opinion from your doctor. The reduced quality of sleep would also affect the energy levels of the individual to confront the activities and challenges of the next day making them quite depressed and lose self-confidence. Moreover, lack of sound sleep for an uninterrupted 8 hours is quite important to stay away from various other health issues

Conclusion

Now you know the various mental and physiological issues related to excessive dosages of fish oil. There is nothing wrong with consuming fish oil capsules for various health benefits. however, it is better to analyze your physiology before starting with the supplementation. Choosing the best fish oil supplement brand can also help you stay away from issues such as Vitamin A toxicity. Keeping an eye on your sleeping patterns once you start with the supplementation of Vitamin A can also help you significantly if you are looking for a healthy consumption of fish oil capsules.

