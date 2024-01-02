In a distressing development, a polar bear in Alaska has succumbed to bird flu, making the first documented fatal case for the species. This is the first time that a case like this has been reported to the World Organisation of Animal Health because polar bears feed on seals and thus are unlikely to get infected by bird flu. However, this highly pathogenic avian influenza is spreading in the world like wildfire and has polar bears to get added to the list of endangered species.

The polar bear that was infected with this virus belonged to the endangered species, and it was found dead near Utqiagvik, Alaska, in October 2023. After the test results, it was concluded on December 6, 2023, that the bear died from avian influenza, which was confirmed by the state veterinarian of Alaska. Dr. Bob Gerlach was handling this case and closely observing the research progress of the polar bear. He claims that this is the first time in history that a polar giant died after getting infected with bird flu.

Bird Flu Claims the Life of Alaska Polar Bear, the First Known Fatality for the Species

According to the food chain of the ecosystem, polar bears normally eat seals, but it is speculated that this bear must have consumed a dead bird. This is because seals are unlikely to have the bird flu virus, and thus, it can be said that they are more likely to get infected from the dead birds that are found in the areas. Now, as per the statement issued by Dr Gerlach, even if the bear must not have eaten the dead bird, the environment and nature of the disease are enough to make it get infected by being exposed to the atmosphere.

So, according to him, if any bird dies from bird flu and is kept in a cold environment like that of Alaska, then the virus responsible for spreading the infection can be maintained for a certain time in the environment. When other animals come in contact with these viruses that prevail in the environment, they get infected and eventually die if they are not treated on time.

According to the latest report issued regarding the outbreak of bird flu, the viruses are confirmed to be found in wild birds, backyard flocks, wild animals, and poultry facilities.

Also Check: Mask Requirements Reinstated By Chicago-Area Health Systems Due To Increased Spread Of Respiratory Viruses

Both Canada and the United States are witnessing the spread of this virus in animals, and HPAI EA H5 and EA H5N1 viruses are most commonly found and reported. Although, for now, this influenza is not affecting humans and doesn’t pose a threat to them, it is fatal for wild birds and poultry across the globe.

When the birds get infected with this virus, they tend to show various symptoms that may be caused by some severe diseases.

Last year, in September, the United States Department of Agriculture stopped the importing of poultry that came from France, Switzerland and other states because of the risk of the virus being carried through them in the United States.

The recent outbreak of the flu that the state is facing right now is speculated to have started in February of 2022, and as per the data, it has affected around 47 states till now. Earlier, the number of poultry birds being infected with the virus was 1,059, which increased to 8,547 by the end of December 2023.

Wildlife agencies, health organizations, and international partners are collaborating to address this outbreak effectively so that animals, mammals, humans, and birds can be kept safe from this virus and also reduce the spread of avian influenza in the Arctic ecosystem.

Read More: Sipping Or Skipping Vitamin Infused Water: Exploring Health Benefits And Risks