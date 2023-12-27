Surprising news from a groundbreaking study reveals that excessive misuse of alcohol, loneliness and other hearing impairment are among the top factors that are causing the risk of early onset dementia. According to the research in JAMA Neurology, it stated that there is a significant increase in early dementia, which is normally caused by ageing.

What Are The Factors That Signify An Increased Risk Of Early-Onset Dementia?

The study was done on over 350,000 individuals who were aged under 65 from the UK Biobank, where it reveals that there are almost 15 factors that are identified, like education, socioeconomic factors, vitamin D deficiency and various lifestyle changes that are causing early dementia in humans. Also, experts said that if it is addressed within time, then it can duly reduce the chances of getting dementia and living a healthier life.

According to recent data, there are almost 4 million people worldwide who are suffering from dementia symptoms even before 65 years. Also, in the new study, over 370,000 are diagnosed every year, and potential results in recent research gave significant awareness among people who are growing with these factors.

There are several other studies that show that changes in lifestyle factors can reduce the risk of dementia in older people. However, there are many who suggest that the risk of early-onset dementia can be reduced in the same way. Besides, the research was done at Execater and Maschrist University, where studies revealed that changes in lifestyles, environmental factors and genetics could affect the predisposition to early-onset dementia.

According to the research, the 15 main factors that signify increased risk of early onset dementia are-

Depression

Alcohol intoxication

Stroke

Genetic risk (APOE)

High deprivation

Diabetes

Heart disease

Vitamin D deficiency

Orthostatic Hypertension

Hearing impairment

Social isolation

High C-reactive protein levels

Besides, the study also suggested that the 3 factors represent a lowering of risk, such as higher handgrip strength, formal education, and moderate alcohol use.

Moreover, the health experts also revealed and explained that proper awareness can give potential breakthroughs and prevent dementia. Additionally, researchers said that dementia is the biggest problem that the US is facing and is affecting the health infrastructure of the state. Moreover, according to a study last month, 1.7 million people are in the UK, and this can worsen by the year 2024.

Moreover, Dr Janice Ranson, who is a professor of clinical research at Azemers’ Research UK, said the breakthrough study has gone to underlying ways to reduce the risk of dementia at early onset.

Besides, a professor of neuroepidemiology at Maastricht University and considered one of the lead authors of the research said through the research that the transportation risk of dementia is an underlying case and needs to be awarded further preventive measures and reduce its societal and individual level.

What Are Other Factors To Reduce The Risk Of Early Onset Dementia?

According to the research done through recent breakthrough studies, it reveals that there are many other factors, despite physical factors, that can reduce the risk of early-onset dementia. The mental health conditions of individuals, like stress, loneliness, depression, certain brain injuries, and others, underline significant reasons for increasing cases of early-onset dementia.

Also, according to research in a recent study, the growing consequences of dementia can be due to other factors like smoking, fluctuations in blood pressure levels, and sometimes hearing loss.

Moreover, the study also suggested that there have been recently 10 cases in the U K country that are suffering from early onset dementia, and further preventive measures are going on through research to avoid it permanently.

