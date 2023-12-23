Protein is very important to maintain and improve overall health conditions. Protein has different functions in the body and can act as an antibody, enzyme, messenger, etc. Since everyone knows the advantages of protein, they want to fulfill their protein requirements through foods and even supplements. However, according to Dr Stefan Pasiaskos, most Americans don’t have to worry about their protein intake because they are already consuming more than minimal protein requirements.

The Majority Of Americans Already Consume Enough Protein

Dr Stefan M. Pasiaskos is a health expert in the United States and has been leading the National Institutes of Health (NIH) office since 2023. Before that, Dr. Stefan was in charge of a special division that studied how the military perform at the United States Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine.

Dr Stefan Pasiaskos said that most Americans do not need to consume supplements to increase their protein intake. According to Dr Stefan, people should at least take a minimal amount of protein to manage their body functions, but most Americans consume about twice the minimal amount of protein. Thus, Americans should avoid consuming protein powders because excess protein can harm the body.

However, Dr Stefan also said that the protein requirement for the military, athletes, and people who do regular workouts is different. People who are involved in these professions have to do much more physical activities than people in other professions, like teachers and corporate employees. Therefore, the amount of protein intake should be decided by analyzing all the factors.

Also Read: Does Insulin Need To Be Refrigerated? What To Know About Using Insulin?

Dr Stefan Pasiaskos has been a part of research that studied the protein requirements for the military. He found in that research that if soldiers train excessively and get involved in intense workouts, then their protein requirements increase. Similarly, athletes and people who workout regularly need to take more protein to prevent muscle loss and improve their overall health conditions.

According to Dr Stefan Pasiaskos, when people exercise, it creates tiny tears in the muscles, which is good because when these tears heal, the muscles become larger and stronger. Moreover, when people do intense workouts, it causes more damage to their muscles, which requires extra protein intake. He also said that sufficient protein intake can keep the muscles strong, especially when they experience extra wear and tear.

Dr Stefan Pasiaskos led a study in 2019 that was focused on determining protein requirements in different people. According to that study report, for people in the military and regular adults in the United States, it is good to have about 0.8 grams of protein for every kilogram of their body weight. This is the minimum amount of protein to make sure their bodies get what is required. When they intake 0.8 grams of protein each day, they get essential amino acids, stay balanced and prevent their muscles from getting smaller. For example, if someone weighs 150 pounds or 68.04 kilograms, it is good to intake 54 grams of protein every day.

However, people who are involved in heavy training or intense workouts have to increase their protein intake. According to Dr Stefan, people who do intense workouts like weight lifting and running should take around 1.6 grams of protein for every kilogram of their weight. For example, if someone weighs 150 pounds or 68.04 kilograms and is involved in intense workouts, then he/she should take about 105 grams of protein each day. This can make sure the body has enough protein to stay strong and healthy.

It should be noted that people should not consume too much protein as it can cause several issues like weight gain.

More: Scientists Link Lack Of Sleep To Surging Anxiety Levels