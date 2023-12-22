Have you heard about the weight loss sensational drug “Ozempic”? Well, here it is. Approved by the FDA in 2017, this weight loss drug is beneficial to shed extra weight quickly. You will be surprised at the results and the next thing you know it will be all model-like diet and lifestyle.

It is safe to say that Ozempic comes bearing health benefits, but certain side effects need to be considered about it as well. Joint pain caused by Ozempic is not visited often as it does not affect it.

In this blog, we will understand the benefits, side effects, and its link to joint pain. We will also explain how Ozempic works and the recommended dosages that could help you optimize the benefits.

What Is The Drug Action Of Ozempic? Is It Safe To Stay On Ozempic?

The makings of Ozempic involve a higher dose of Semaglutide to treat obese and diabetic patients. This semaglutide helps in lowering blood pressure and regulating the insulin in your body. It pretends to function like the Glucagon peptide-1 hormone which prompts fullness and our stomachs to process the food slowly.

The injection is supposed to be taken once a week and can also help with cardiovascular conditions. Provided the patients are also indulging in healthy diets and exercises, Ozempic is working in the right direction.

Ozempic was originally made to treat Type 2 Diabetes and obesity. Since it works pretty well in these areas and patients could see the visible results, it came onto as a weight loss regime. People took to their social media to display their amazing transformation with the help of Ozempic. This was then called a miracle drug to get the slimming body.

In all these episodes, it came off as a weight loss drug, but the reality is that it will work as a weight loss regime only for people with Type 2 diabetes or obesity. If an individual wants to start taking this drug, then they need to have at least one weight-related problem. This means high cholesterol, high blood pressure, or Type 2 diabetes.

What Are The Positive Benefits Of Ozempic Drugs?

Ozempic works beautifully for the heart and can give you a slimming shape very quickly. Here are the detailed benefits of Ozempic.

Improves Blood Sugar Levels

Ozempic helps slow the process of glucose-making from the liver and food leaving your stomach. This in turn releases insulin from the pancreas to improve the blood sugar level in your body. Within 3 months of using this drug in regular intervals, you can see positive results effectively.

Reduces Cardiovascular Problems

Studies say that Ozempic helps reduce events of heart stroke and heart attack along with renal protection. Individuals suffering from kidney conditions can benefit from Ozempic in the long run.

Quick Fix For Weight Loss

Individuals with higher BMI or suffering from obesity tend to have difficulty managing weight. With the help of Ozempic, people can see visible results as there is less intake of food and improved insulin sensitivity.

What Are The Most Common Side Effects Of Ozempic Injection?

After sharing the success of Ozempic in social media, it is viewed for the side effects. People have shared the dark side of Ozempic, and some of them are backed by science.

Suicidal Thoughts

The negative feelings for life are one of the most popular and serious side effects of Ozempic drugs that people have. FDA has already taken this into account and warned that if a patient suffering from diabetes is prescribed this drug, then there are no links to suicidal ideation and self-harm.

Weakening Of Eyesight

Another serious side effect of Ozempic is that Semaglutide can increase the risk of diabetic retinopathy. In simple terms, it can damage the blood vessels in the eyes before it works on controlling blood sugar in the long run.

Dizziness And Fatigue

Ozempic works on the loss of appetite and delayed digestion, it is quite evident that it will result in dizziness and fatigue. People have been experiencing a loss of energy, and dizziness. Since there is very little fuel running in the body, there is not much healthy functioning of the body.

Gastrointestinal Issues

The after-effects of consuming Ozempic drug, people have reported feeling nauseous, puking, abdominal pain, and constipation all the time. The dosage of the drug depends on the severity of the side effects but the tummy issues seem to reduce when the drug is completely out of the system. People may also have bloated effects and extensive farting after injecting Ozempic in their body.

Swelling Of Face And Butt

People after completing their medication cycle on Ozempic have reported that there is an increase in fat that appears on their face and bum. This fat is the effect of quick weight loss that your body has undergone, and when the drug is no longer in use, it can reverse its effects just as quickly.

Stomach Paralysis

The effect of slowing down the digestion process in your body can have negative effects and can cause stomach paralysis. For some discontinuing the Drug might not be the only solution and some have to be admitted to the hospital in case of extreme gastrointestinal discomfort. The symptoms of this gastroparesis are bloating, abdominal pain, nausea, and vomiting.

Can Ozempic Cause Joint And Muscle Pain? Link Between Ozempic And Joint Pain

Studies have found that there is no direct link between the consumption of Ozempic drugs and joint pain. People with obesity and type 2 Diabetes taking Ozempic have not reported this as a side effect. Although, it can be caused by an underlying health condition that needs to be discussed in detail with the doctors.

Conclusion

Looking at the statistics and research, it is safe to say that Ozempic drugs do help with the conditions of diabetes and obesity. But when people use it as a weight loss regime, there can be a series of side effects that have the potential to harm your body more than it intends to serve it. So, try to check with your healthcare provider before you start injecting yourself with Ozempic.

