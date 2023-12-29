Don’t you love beautiful, coarse, and luscious locks on top of your head? From curly to straight hair types, there is nothing more than healthy growth of hair that anybody wants. In this blog, we are going to explore the benefits of a scalp massager and how to use it for hair growth.

You must have read all the brochures and product descriptions for various hair care products, but have you come across a scalp massager? If you are looking for easy and affordable ways to promote hair growth, then this blog is for you.

Benefits Of Using A Scalp Massager

A scalp massager is an extensive tool that looks like a baby brush but with extra room for the grip. The bristles on the scalp massager are very short and made of silicone that feels like fingers running around your head. It is a massager with the added benefit of a back pocket that can store hair oil in it.

With the hair oil in the scalp massager, you don’t need to get your hands greasy, as the massager will be doing that work for you. The framework of a scalp massager involves even distribution to the teeth and even application of oil in your hair. It has many benefits that can save you time, money, and effort. So let’s get to it.

1. Stimulates Hair Follicles

Did you know that your does not grow its ends but its roots? Yes, the roots have hair follicles which give the vitamins and nutrients to hair length. When you use a scalp massager you are stimulating the hair follicles to be more active and stronger. This helps in achieving strong and healthy hair for a long time.

2. Caters To Scalp Health

Often our scalp gets polluted due to environmental pollution and chemical products. You can benefit a great deal from a scalp massager when you have a fungal infection or bacterial infection on your head. Scalp massagers can remove infections effectively and reduce their occurrence by creating a stable environment for hair follicles.

3. Improves Blood Circulation

Hair massage is a good idea to increase the blood circulation in your head. This can be more beneficial when you have a scalp massager and it can work without tiring your hands. Improved blood circulation results in increased distribution of oxygen to hair follicles. This ultimately results in happy, long, and strong hair that you can flaunt anytime. It also promotes hair growth with the long-lasting effects of shiny texture.

Studies have shown that massaging your head with hair oil and then rinsing it off with shampoo can also eliminate the use of hair conditioners. The hair oil alone can work as a conditioner to give you that shine and soft tresses that everyone loves.

4. Removes Dead Skin Cells

Just like our skin, our scalp also collects dead skin cells from pollution. Using a scalp massager can help you get rid of dead skin cells and reduce scalp issues. This includes psoriasis, dandruff, and incessant itching. When this layer of dead skin is removed, the room of nutrients is made which makes your hair look healthy and promotes hair growth.

5. Optimal Utilization Of Hair Care Products

Imagine putting makeup on an already made-up face. Will it absorb any of the products? No, the same concept works with the hair. Unless your scalp is cleansed from dead skin cells no hair care products will be effective on application.

Once you massage it with the scalp massager, the products will have more room to absorb themselves and work their magic. Be it hair oil, serum, or conditioners, remember to use a scalp massager before the application.

6. Reduces Stress And Tension

Don’t you just love a good head massage after a long day at work? It is very relaxing to the mind and clears all your worries away. Using a scalp massager for your next head massage routine is all you need to create a spa-like treatment at home.

Studies have shown that regular massaging of the head and neck can also reduce the occurrence of migraines and headaches. The intensity of headaches will gradually subside and there is an added advantage to your hair growth.

7. Distribution Of Natural Oils

We often experience dry hair, split ends, and hair-thinning conditions. The major reason for these conditions is that there is not sufficient distribution of natural oil throughout the length of hair. You must have seen people with shiny and healthy hair on the top of their heads, but towards the end, they are brittle and dry. A scalp massager can help distribute the natural oil produced by the scalp to the ends of the hair.

Using Scalp Massager For Effective Results

Now that we understand the importance of using a scalp massager, let’s go through the process of using it in our daily life. You can use it while you are cleansing your hair, or with dry hair.

Start with your hairline and apply gentle pressure

Move in circular motions

Then move the middle section of your head and add pressure as required

Keep the motions firm and gentle to make the experience relaxing

Make sure to cover the whole scalp

If you have very long hair then you switch between straight and circular motions

Try to keep the massaging session for about five minutes

Conclusion

Using a scalp massager for your hair is a great addition to your hair care routine, It will boost your hair growth effectively and you can see the results within a month of application. To make things more productive, you can use hair oil, conditioner, or serum after massaging your scalp.

This will help you make the most of the benefits of the products. Remember to tone down the chemical exposure and heat styling tools for healthy hair growth. Have your beauty sleep for at least eight hours and eat a healthy diet for strong and beautiful locks.

