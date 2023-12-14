If blood sugar is low, It is necessary to review some of your eating habits. Indeed hypoglycemia responds very well to dietary changes and sometimes it only takes a little to notice big changes. What person living with diabetes has never had to answer this question? Yes, even if you live with Type1 diabetes, the body needs sugar, especially when hypoglycemia rears its ugly head, or quite simply to satisfy a little hunger!

How much sugar to ingest and in what form in the event of hypoglycemia or the desire for a small snack? We give you our advice on Best Foods for Low Blood Sugar.

Understanding and detecting a hypoglycemia attack

Hypoglycemia is considered when the blood sugar level is less than 0.70 grams per liter of blood. To treat it, you must quickly ingest carbohydrates so that blood sugar levels return to balance, the normal glucose level is between 0.80 and 1.80g/l for people living with type 1 diabetes.

Some people experience hypoglycemia through certain symptoms such as:

Loss of concentration

vision problems

Tremors

Sweats

Tingling on the tongue and lips

Others,

However, do not feel the signs of a hypoglycemia attack, so it is necessary to measure your blood sugar level regularly to be able to anticipate it as much as possible. All dietary recommendations for controlling hypoglycemia aim to stabilize blood sugar levels so that the body can benefit from a constant source of energy throughout the day.

You will need to take care to include more foods that allow for slow absorption of Carbohydrates and, on the contrary, avoid foods that tend to increase blood sugar levels very quickly.

Eat 3 balanced meals per day at set time

Eating 3 structured meals helps distribute energy throughout the day. a balanced meal must consist of at least 3 food groups: plants, cereals, dairy products, meats and alternatives, etc. A quarter of the plates should contain meat (or substitute). The other quarter must contain a grain product: starches, breads, cereals, etc. Half of the plate must contain fresh vegetables, cooked or raw. Here is an example of a complete and balanced meal to consume to avoid low sugar levels

Snacks rich in protein and fiber

eating 3 small snacks, approximately 2 hours after meals, helps avoid fluctuations in blood glucose levels. Snacks should definitely contain dietary fiber, carbohydrates, and protein. It is important to have the snacks early enough before you feel the drop in energy. The amount of protein in the snacks can vary from 2g to 9g per snack and 2g to 3g of fiber. Adapt the snack to the physical activity planned for the day.

Examples Of snacks:

Fruit and 30 g of low-fat cheese.

100 g of cottage cheese or yogurt + fruit, a handful of oilseeds + 1 fruit.

Slice of wholemeal bread + 1 tablespoon of hummus or peanut butter.

100 g of carrot dips + cottage cheese and herb sauce.

Foods rich in protein

Protein-rich foods should be eaten at all meals, as well as snacks. In fact, proteins are absorbed less quickly than lipids (fats) and carbohydrates ( sugars), they provide the body with a more constant supply of energy. Protein intake should represent 15% to 20% of total energy intake, and fat approximately 30% sources of protein to include in each meal to reduce the risk of hypoglycemia are:

Meats

Poultry

fish and seafood

Eggs

Milk and dairy product

Soya, tofu, and derivatives

legumes

Whole or pureed oilseeds

Foods rich in fiber

Fiber allows sugars to be absorbed less quickly, which regulates blood glucose levels and avoids hypoglycemia. cereals and breads should contain at least 2 g of fiber per serving. It is recommended to consume 25 g to 30 g of fiber per day, and up to 40 g in cases of particular sensitivity to hypoglycemia

Another technique: consume 5 grams of carbohydrates per 20 kg of body mass. For example: a 60 kg person needs 15 grams of carbohydrate to replenish their sugar and relieve their hypoglycemia, but an 80 kg person will need 20 grams. These are estimated quantities, made from average. they may vary depending on individual needs. What does 15 grams of carbohydrate correspond to 3 pieces of white sugar or cane sugar?

Approximately 15 cl of fruit juice or soda

1 tablespoon of jam or honey

5 to 6 candies

Typically, hypoglycemia passes after 10 to 20 minutes.

In any case, it is not because you are hypoglycemic that you need to replenish your sugar with a food you don’t like. Test the different possibilities, vary the pleasures, and adopt what suits your taste buds best.

NB: for those who wear an insulin pump, it is strongly recommended to reduce the basal or even stop the insulin flow during hypoglycemia

Unsweetened yourself with slow sugars

In addition to fast sugars, some people sometimes need slow sugars depending on the moment of hypoglycemia, their activity at the time of the hypo, or simply their metabolism. if you are in this case, you can eat:

A slice of bread

Dry cakes

little butter

Madeleines

or other biscuits

Conclusion

A little advice when you sugar yourself to treat a hypoglycemia attack: It is preferable to avoid foods rich in lipids ( like milk chocolate or chocolate bars) or rich in fiber ( certain fruits) even if they are very sweet because fat and fiber slow down the metabolism of sugar in the blood. The hypo will then pass less quickly. Initially, it is recommended to fairly strictly limit the consumption of sugary products, or at least not to consume them alone.

Concentrated sugar is absorbed quickly and causes a rapid rise in blood sugar levels, followed by a drop which can also be rapid. This is called reactive hypoglycemia. The amount of added sugar in a food product, such as cereals, should not exceed 5 g per serving. Hypoglycemia will be less hard to bear

