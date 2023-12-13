What Are The 10 Best Fruits To Eat For Weight Loss? Health Guide

Can Fruits make you lose weight? Well, No, but they can definitely support in the process.

The weight loss journey can be tough for a lot of people, especially the ones who are struggling to lose even a kilo. While fruits themselves aren’t a magic solution for weight loss, they can help you reach your goal in an interesting, tasty, and satisfying manner.

Continue reading to learn more about Fruits and their role in weight loss.

How Do Fruits Promote/ Support Weight Loss?

Eating fruits regularly can be beneficial for you if you are trying to lose or maintain your weight. Here are some of the reasons you need to know about:

Fruits are low in calories yet a satisfying snack for consuming during weight loss.

Fruits are high in fiber, which makes you feel fuller for longer, thus preventing overeating.

Since fruits are packed with natural sugar, they can satisfy dessert cravings more healthily without increasing numbers on the weighing scale.

Fruits that are high in water content contribute to hydration which is a crucial aspect of weight loss and weight management.

Fruits are full of minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants and thus contribute to a well-rounded and balanced diet during weight loss.

Fruits are present in a huge variety, and they can come in handy in versatile forms, whether as fresh, frozen, as a dessert or snack, in smoothies, or more.

Top 10 Fruits To Eat For Weight Loss

1. Berries

Calories: 35 to 57 approx. (different in blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries)

Antioxidants: High levels, especially in blueberries

Fiber: 2 to 9 grams

Vitamin C: 20 to 60 milligrams

Polyphenols contained in Berries, are a beneficial compound that plays a crucial role in fat oxidation and regulating metabolism, thus promoting fat loss. Berries being rich in water and fiber content also contribute to the feeling of satiety thus reducing the chances of overeating.

2. Apples

Calories: 52 approx.

Fiber: 2.4 grams

Vitamin C: 0.5 milligrams

Potassium: 107 milligrams

Sweet and juicy apples have been associated with weight loss and weight management for a long. Apples, being rich in pectin (polysaccharide, a soluble fiber), slow down the digestion process, promoting satiety and thus controlling untimely hunger and appetite. In fact, some researchers also suggest that chewing apples fosters a sense of satisfaction, reducing the desire to munch.

3. Grapefruits

Calories: 42 approx.

Fiber: 1.6 grams

Vitamin C: 31 milligrams

Potassium: 135 milligrams

The low-calorie density and high fiber content in grapefruits can be a filling and hydrating choice while on the weight loss journey. Grapefruits can also enhance insulin sensitivity and improve metabolism, thus contributing to overall weight loss.

4. Watermelon

Calories: 30 approx.

Water Content: 92%

Vitamin C: 8.1 milligrams

Potassium: 112 milligrams

If you are trying to lose weight and want to pick one fruit amongst the lot, choose Watermelon. The high water content in watermelon aids in weight loss and overall health. In contrast, its natural sweetness helps in satisfying the sugar cravings, thus limiting the consumption of calorie-dense sugary treats.

5. Pears

Calories: 57 approx.

Fiber: 3.1 grams

Vitamin C: 0.5 milligrams

Potassium: 119 milligrams

Being one of the high-fibrous fruits, pears can potentially reduce cravings while on the weight loss journey. Pears are an incredible mid-morning snack and can also replace your evening tea and biscuit. Pears are also known to stabilize blood sugar levels, thus enhancing energy.

6. Oranges

Calories: 43 approx.

Fiber: 2.3 grams

Vitamin C: 53 milligrams

Potassium: 181 milligrams

With high levels of Vitamin C, oranges have always been a favorite while losing and maintaining weight. Oranges help in synthesizing carnitine (a compound involved in metabolism), thus regulating the transportation of fatty acid for the production of energy.

7. Kiwi

Calories: 61 approx.

Fibre: 3 gram

Vitamin C: 92 milligrams

Vitamin K: 40 micrograms

Amongst a variety of fruits, Kiwi is one of the most nutrient-dense choices. With enzymes like actinidain kiwi promotes digestion and nutrition absorption. During weight loss, this superfruit supports overall digestive health.

8. Banana

Calories: 89 approx.

Fiber: 2.6 grams

Vitamin C: 8.7 milligrams

Potassium: 358 milligrams

Although Bananas are often misunderstood for weight gain, if consumed in the right amount, they can promote weight loss. Since bananas contain resistant starch, consuming them during breakfast or mid-morning snacks fosters the feeling of fullness for the rest of the day. Bananas are also a quick and digestible source of energy, thus making an incredible pre and post-workout snack option.

9. Avacado

Calories: 160 approx.

Fiber: 6.7 grams

Vitamin C: 10 milligrams

Healthy Fats: 14.7 grams

Avacado are rich in monosaturated fats and consuming them can lead to less cravings for unhealthy fat. Including avocado in your breakfast or lunch can promote the feeling of fullness for the rest of the day, thus limiting the chances of overeating.

10. Papaya

Calories: 43 approx.

Fiber: 1.8 grams

Vitamin C: 60 milligrams

Vitamin A: 81 micrograms

Papaya is known for its incredible benefit in the digestion of protein. It also supports the overall health of the digestive system during weight loss. Papaya contains an enzyme called papain that breaks down food in the system, regulates metabolism, and prevents the body from retaining fat while on a weight loss journey.

NOTE: All the values mentioned above are approximately and may differ depending upon the growing condition and ripeness of the fruit.

Conclusion

Incorporate all of the above fruits alternatively in your diet while trying to lose weight and fat. Remember, every time you crave something junk or processed, swap that food item with a fruit. Not only that but replacing your dessert with any fruit will not only ward off the sugar cravings but will also provide you immense nutritional benefits, which a ghee-laden sweet or a baked pastry will never.

Although fruits cannot make you lose weight directly they can become an essential part of your diet while you are struggling with options to eat. However, even with fruits, remember moderation and variety are important.

