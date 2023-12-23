How Birth Control Affects Your Body? Know The 9 Major Ways

Have you heard about male birth contraceptive pills? Well, you will in the near future. Researchers have confirmed that there is a drug work in progress that will be focused on men rather than women. These contraceptives will work similarly to female contraceptives and help the swimmers avoid entering into the uterus. Understand how birth control affects your body by exploring the eight major ways it can influence your health and well-being.

The purpose behind this innovation is to bring balance between the genders when it comes to family planning. There are a lot of side effects that a woman encounters when she is under pills, shots, patches, or rings. It does seem fair to have the protection working around for both parties, instead of one.

In this blog, we are going to understand the ways that birth control has taken a toll on health, and its connection with fatigue. Understand the ways in which birth control affects your body, exploring the 9 major aspects of its impact on your health and well-being. So, if you are someone who is planning to consider birth control methods, this blog is for you.

9 Major Effects Of Birth Control On Your Health

Birth control has evolved from the beginning and there are several ways to execute it. They are

Implants

Oral contraceptives

Injections

Hormonal Intrauterine devices (IUD)

Patches

Vaginal rings

Some of them are painful even to get, and all of them adversely affect health. The logic is simple, when an obstacle hinders a natural process, the repercussions are huge. Let us know more about the repercussions:

1. Frequent Changes In Mood

Studies say that when you are inducing hormones externally, it creates distress in the hormonal balance and affects your body negatively. With the levels of estrogen and progestin changing in the body, it can also affect the levels of serotonin, the happy hormone.

Individuals with a history of anxiety and depression have addressed this issue and confirmed that it can bring back those episodes. Of course, it varies from person to person and how well they react to anxiety and depression, but there is a potential link between birth control and mood changes.

2. Increases The Risk Of Cardiovascular Events

With the increased levels of estrogen and progestin in the body, there is a high chance that it can lead to blood clots in the vein. These blood clots can lead to deep vein thrombosis and cause pulmonary embolism if they reach the lungs.

Another possible side effect of increased blood clots and hypertension can lead to heart attacks or strokes. Individuals who have a habit of smoking can also develop negative traits for the heart and are recommended to quit smoking for their birth control measure.

3. Gastrointestinal Issues

Birth control measures often take a toll on the gastrointestinal health of the body severely. Women have reported that they experience nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, constipation, and bloating when they start on birth control. Especially with oral contraceptives, the body is starting to tune in to the changes brought by pills.

Some users have reported that it lasts for initial days until the body gets used to it, and some have reported that it sticks around for a long time.

4. Changes In Menstrual Cycle

It is pretty evident that when you are trying to avoid the babies and take medicines for them, your hormones and your menstrual cycle will show up in angry faces. The popular side effect is that it gives painful periods that are more intense than regular ones.

You might be late or early, have a lower or higher flow than you used to, and spotting between the periods. Some may even miss their periods for a time and then start at irregular times.

5. Sex Life And Reproductive System

Studies have shown that the use of contraceptive pills affects your sex life and brings changes in your reproductive system. Symptoms like lack of libido, ability to orgasm, vaginal dryness, itching down there, or vaginal burning are experienced when your body is introduced to contraception.

There are also instances when you feel pain while having sex, have tender breasts, or there is swelling around your vagina.

6. Insomnia

There is an increased risk of insomnia when one is exposed to contraceptive measures. The hormones and the body temperature regulating the body get disturbed by the irregular levels of hormones.

This can lead to changes in mood and affect the sleep cycle for many. With this, there is also an increased risk of developing sleeping disorders, depression, or anxiety. And when you don’t get sufficient sleep, your bodily functions will not be working in harmony.

8. Changes In Body Weight

The major setback that the contraceptive has is that it affects your body weight by a large margin. With the release of extra hormones in the body, various aspects of physical appearance are affected. Losing and gaining weight is common when you start your birth control journey and it does affect your appetite and hunger.

Some women have also reported that they saw rapid growth of unwanted hair on their face, backside, and chest.

9. Makes You Feel Tired

There is a possibility that when you introduce a set of hormones externally in your body, it can make you feel tired. These hormones estrogen and progestin are regulated out of their limits and can negatively affect your physical and mental health.

Feeling weak at all times can also increase the risk of developing an underlying medical condition, which needs to be looked at immediately. You can also switch to lower doses of estrogen when you feel this way.

Conclusion

Contraceptive measures are important and vital for having safe sex, but at what cost? It does take care of the swimmers entering your body, but it will not protect you from any STIs. To make an informed decision about having birth control measures, you should speak to your partner, and then a medical professional. Understanding all aspects of fertility control can help you in the long run.

Hormonal birth control helps you choose to start a family when you want, but it also comes with a price that your body pays. So, seek consultation before you start getting a shot or pills. examining how birth control affects your body reveals significant impacts on various aspects of health and well-being.

