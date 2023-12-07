A Blood Test May Reveal Which Organs Age Faster

A new study found that the biological age of the organs can be different from the actual age, which is known as chronological age. And the biological age of the different organs can be determined by blood tests. It will benefit people by preventing many diseases by adopting several measures on time.

The Study report was published in Nature on December 6 and found the difference between the biological age of organs and chronological age. The study was conducted by researchers from Stanford University, and Tony Wyss-Coray was the lead author. Tony Wyss-Coray is a professor of neurology at Stanford University who said that this study will be very helpful in preventing healthy adults from several diseases.

According to the researchers, this study will be very helpful for doctors to provide effective treatment before the disease becomes severe. This will be beneficial to provide treatments specifically for organ-related diseases.

For example, if a healthy adult has his/her blood test and finds out that his heart is aging faster than its chronological age, then he/she can get specific treatment to prevent heart diseases like heart failure.

The researchers collected blood samples from more than 55000 people for the experiment. All the participants were older adults with no underlying medical conditions.

The researchers found that one out of five people are facing issues of one organ aging faster than its chronological age. Also, one in sixty people was found to have two or more organs aging faster than normal.

How Did Scientists Determine The Biological Age Of Different Organs?

The researchers studied the blood samples of more than 55000 adults who were not facing any medical issues. Researchers studied the blood samples by measuring the protein concentrations in a drop of blood.

Researchers also measured the gene activity to determine the organ from where certain proteins are coming from. According to researchers, they measured thousands of protein concentrations in the blood and found out that approx 20% of the protein measured is related to a single organ.

According to the scientist involved in the study, when these proteins varied from the normal concentration according to the chronological age of a person, it shows that the organ is aging faster.

Tony Wyss-Coray said with certainty that particular proteins come from the brain and are mixed in the blood, and if the protein concentration is changed in the blood, then the biological age of the brain can be determined as concentration is most likely to be changed in the brain as well.

Overall, it can be said that the researchers determined the protein concentration in the blood that is coming from certain organs and compared it with what the actual concentration should be according to the chronological age of the person.

Also Check: A Study Found That Babies Who Are Exposed To Fentanyl May Have Birth Defects

How Effective Is This Study?

The people who were found to have one or more organs aging rapidly than normal are at risk of having several diseases. People whose brains are aging rapidly are most likely to suffer from Alzheimer’s disease and cognitive decline in the next 15 years. Similarly, people whose hearts are aging faster than their chronological age have more than twice the risk of suffering from heart failure in the future.

Several studies to find out biological age have been done previously, but this study was focused on determining the biological age of specific organs. However, it can be a concern of this study that it included only older adults in the experiment and not teenagers and younger adults. Still, this study is expected to be beneficial for healthy people to prevent themselves from severe diseases in the future.

Read More: New Study Has Solved The Mystery Of An Illness That May Be Affecting NJ Dogs