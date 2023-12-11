California's Deadly Mountain Spotted Fever Outbreak

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued the Health Alert Network (HAN) on December 8, 2023, against the outbreak of Rocky Mountain spotted fever (RMSF). This advisory was announced to notify the healthcare provider and public after the three deaths in South California due to RMSF. Here, a total of five cases were reported of people who have recently traveled or are already living in the city of Tecent in Mexico.

All five patients were diagnosed in a South California hospital between July and December 2023. They had been suffering from fever for two weeks and facing problems like body pain and headache. Three out of five have died, and only two are trying to survive.

Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever Claims Lives, Prompting Immediate Action

The CDC warned the health care professionals and the public when San Contory Public Health Service reported about two California residents. According to the report, they visited California and fell ill. The report also included that the RMSF has spread to various parts of Baja California, which include the Mexican states of Sonar, Chihuahua, Nuevo Leon, and Coahuila.

Since this incident, the CDC has urged travelers returning to the USA to seek medical attention within two weeks. According to the CDC, if a person is suffering from symptoms like fever, headache, and rashes that have developed within two to four days, they must consult the doctors. These all are the symptoms of RMSF, and the disease is progressive, which may cause death if not treated on time.

As per the technical medical professor at NYU Langone Medical Centre, Dr. Marc Siegel, the cases are still not good at the place. He also stated while talking to the press that the situation needs to be controlled in the highly influenced area. It is so because the disease is occurring in Mexico, which shares a border with the USA

RMSF is a rare tick-caring disease caused by the bacteria called Rickettsia rickettsii. According to the sources, the disease is spread through the brown dog that is mostly found in the streets of Mexico. According to Dr. Siegal, though it is a tick-borne disease, it is different from other diseases, which are likely to appear reddish brown and often found in domestic canines.

Precautions Suggested By CDC To Prevent RMSF

Researchers have not found any treatment for this deadly disease until now. The research is still ongoing, and only a few were diagnosed and treated effectively, which were confirmed by blood tests only. Therefore, the CDC has urged doctors to be deeply concerned about RMSF and evaluate the patients with fever who have recently visited North Mexico.

Till now, doctors have used the antibiotic doxycycline as a standard treatment for patients suffering from such conditions. As per the CDC, the disease is highly progressive and spread very soon among the people. According to the resources, the disease fatality rate is greater than 40%, and it is five times deadlier for children falling below 10 years as compared to adults.

People going through RMSF may face low to moderate fever in the first stage, including headache and abdominal pain, as per the CDC. The person may also experience rash, gastrointestinal, muscle pain, and swelling as the condition gets worse. All these symptoms indicate the generic flu, which makes it difficult to track within the first few days.

Therefore CDC has suggested that all healthcare professionals report such cases to the local or state health department. They also requested people to consult doctors as soon as possible when they suffer from such symptoms.

