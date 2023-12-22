Allergies, a common immune response to everyday substances can sometimes extend beyond normal symptoms.

Some people who suffer from allergies also experience ear pain in addition to the classical symptoms of stuffy nose, watery eyes, or itching.

Can Allergies Make Your Ear Hurt? How Do You Treat Ear Pain From Allergies?

Ear pain can have multiple causes, ranging from infection to trauma and dental issues, people hardly think of allergies as one of them. That’s why when we do have ear pain, the first thing our mind wanders to is that something is wrong with the ear itself.

While the concern certainly has its ground, the cause can be different from the common ear issues. Yes, we are talking about allergies. In this article, we will explore the link between allergies and ear pain and understand the cause, symptoms, and treatment options.

Can Allergies Cause Ear Pain?

The answer is YES, allergies can result in ear pain – a cause that is often overlooked. You might not be aware, but ears, eyes, and nose are all connected. An issue with any of these organs can very well disrupt the functioning of others.

Allergies can cause congestion of sinuses and nose which are connected to the ears. It could lead to fluid or pressure buildup in the ear. When that happens, people suffering from allergies also experience pain in the ear.

So, How Do Allergies Cause Ear Pain?

May cause fluid buildup behind the eardrum that leads to pain.

Could facilitate bacterial and viral growth resulting in ear infections.

Could block ear trumpet with inflammation increasing pressure and causing pain in the ear.

Could cause inflammation in the membrane of the Eustachian tube resulting in ear pain.

Allergy-related Ear Pain – How Does It Feel?

Persistent aching or discomfort in one or both ears.

The sensation of fullness in the ears and reduced hearing capacity.

Feeling like ringing in the ear.

What Is The Diagnosis Procedure For Allergy-related Ear Pain?

A doctor’s consultation is the best way to determine whether the ear pain is related to allergies or other causes. An Ear, Nose, and Throat doctor will be best who will examine the ear structure throughout, recommend testing, and identify potential causes of ear pain.

What Is The Treatment Of Ear Pain Due To Allergy?

Several treatment options exist that could ease the ear pain due to allergies. Here’s the most common treatment methodology for allergy-related ear pain;

Manage Allergy through over-the-counter or prescription-based antihistamines.

Use a decongestant to clear the nasal cavity and balance pressure in the ear.

Apply nasal corticosteroids to reduce inflammation in the nasal passage.

Take over-the-counter pain medication to relieve pain.

Is It An Allergy Or An Ear Infection?

Pain in the ear can have multiple causes, but the most common is ear infection. That’s why it might be challenging to differentiate between pain that is caused by seasonal allergies or ear infections. However, there’s a simple solution to that – allergies normally subside after taking antihistamines; if the ear pain is due to allergies it will go away too.

But if the pain persists, the most likely culprit is an ear infection and not an allergic reaction. In such cases, it’s better to consult a doctor and get proper treatment. Ear issues can lead to partial or permanent hearing loss, that’s why it demands prompt medical attention.

Can Allergies Cause Ear Infections?

Yes, seasonal allergies can also lead to the development of ear infections which in turn can cause ear pain. Multiple studies published in ScienceDirect, Johns Hopkins Medicine, and Clinical Immunology Journal confirm a direct correlation between allergies and middle ear infections.

Those who are susceptible to allergies are more likely to develop an ear infection. Allergies can irritate the ear trumpet which goes all the way from the middle ear to the throat. Its function is to balance out pressure between the inner and outer ear.

When allergies irritate the ear trumpet, the tissues around it swell, preventing fluid from draining from the middle ear. As the fluid builds up around the eardrum, it offers a breeding ground for bacteria and viruses. They multiplied quickly and lead to middle ear infections.

How Does An Ear Infection Due To Allergies Manifest?

You may develop;

Fever.

Swelling around the ear.

Pain in one or both ears.

Fluid discharge from the ear.

Partial hearing loss.

Popping noise in the ear.

Home Remedies For Ear Pain Caused By Allergies?

It’s possible to ease the ear pain due to allergies at home. While these remedies aren’t a substitute for medical prescription, they can be tried at home and give quick relief from bothersome symptoms. Here’s what you can do;

Menthol Vapor – Inhaling menthol Vapor could clear nasal congestion and relieve ear pain.

Inhaling menthol Vapor could clear nasal congestion and relieve ear pain. Warm Compress – A warm Compress around the ear for 10 – 15 minutes might promote relaxation and reduce pain.

– A warm Compress around the ear for 10 – 15 minutes might promote relaxation and reduce pain. Saline Nasal Rinse – Saline solution clears nasal pathways and promotes the function of the Eustachian tube, thus giving relief from ear pain.

Saline solution clears nasal pathways and promotes the function of the Eustachian tube, thus giving relief from ear pain. Jaw Exercises – Jaw exercises like yawning or chewing gum could ease ear pressure which in turn relieves pain.

When To See A Doctor For Ear Pain Related To Allergies?

If you have an earache that doesn’t subside within one or two days, it’s better to consult a doctor. Likewise, if you suffer from allergies often, it’s better to get a doctor’s consultation to find its cause and prevent it from resulting in ear pain.

Likewise, if you have taken antihistamines or any other allergy medicine and yet there’s no relief from ear pain, book a doctor’s visit right away. In short, instead of contemplating the cause of ear pain, it’s better to check it with the doctor. He can determine with certainty whether your ear pain is due to allergies or some other causes.

Wrap Up

Ear pain is a common occurrence, one that affects both children and adults. While ear infections are the most common cause of ear pain, allergies can also be a possible reason. Taking histamines will normally ease pain related to allergies, however, if it persists, the best course of action is to consult a doctor without delay.

