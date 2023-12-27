Constipation is a common digestive problem that many people experience at one point or another in their lives. Generally results in the inability to excrete or evacuate stools. Occasionally, some people complain of feeling nauseated or wanting to vomit.

In other words, stomach discomfort and poor intestinal transit can cause constipation. If you want to find out why you often feel nauseous or sick when you are constipated, here’s everything you need to know.

Constipation And Nausea- What’s The Connection

As mentioned above, constipation can cause intense discomfort. People who suffer from it have additional symptoms such as nausea or abdominal pain. Nausea, on the other hand, is another unpleasant feeling that can make you feel like you are going to vomit.

According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Disease, constipation is a painful condition that occurs due to the infrequency of bowel movements. The stools then become dry and hard. More than 16% of adults in the United States suffer from serious constipation problems.

Nausea Due To Constipation

While some people may feel nauseous and constipated after eating peanut butter, others experience this when they start using new medications, in other words, your lifestyle and dietary changes can have an impact on your intestinal transit.

However, if you have recurring, chronic constipation, it is a sign of an underlying medical condition such as inflammatory obstruction. The condition that causes constipation can also cause nausea and many other digestive problems.

Here are some of the conditions that combine constipation with nausea.

Intestinal Obstruction

A bowel obstruction refers to a blockage in the intestines. This occlusion, whether major or minor, prevents the passage of waste and digested food. It usually occurs due to tissue buildup or inflammation after surgery. In many cases, the intestines twist and cause a condition called volvulus.

Note, that this obstruction can block the passage of stool. leading to constipation. If you develop this condition, you may experience a range of symptoms and signs, depending on the severity of the obstruction.

A blockage around the stomach and the duodenum in the small intestine causes nausea and vomiting. If you leave this condition untreated, it can lead to serious complications, including:

A severe infection

A perforation of the intestine

Intestinal necrosis

Chronic Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Inflammatory bowel disease or IBD is a combination of several medical conditions that can cause serious inflammation of the digestive tract. These medical situations include ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. The inflammation that develops due to IBD causes several uncomfortable digestive disorders, including:

Diarrhea

Incomplete evacuation or partial bowel movements

Constipation

Nausea

Stomach pain

Blood in the stools

Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is another persistent condition that can affect your large intestine and cause symptoms such as:

Stomach cramps and pain

Bloating or gas

Diarrhea

Constipation

The effects of some IBS symptoms can cause nausea

Although the exact cause of IBS remains unknown, some common studies identify some potential underlying factors, such as:

Bacterial overgrowth in the intestine of the digestive tract

Genetic

Food sensitivities

Anxiety or depression

Stress

Side Effects Of Medications And Laxatives

People often ask the following questions about medications: Do antibiotics cause constipation? The question usually arises when passing stool becomes a difficult task after taking certain medications.

In general, certain prescription medications can cause different digestive problems. And constipation and nausea are no exception. Many people experience constipation when switching to a new medication. The best way to deal with it is to consult your doctor.

Lubiprostone, for example, is a medication that treats constipation, in addition to being linked to IBS, nausea is a major side effect of using this medication. Likewise, many laxatives relieve constipation and stimulate bowel movement, but can also cause side effects. Including:

Vomiting

Nausea

Diarrhea

Bloating

Stomach pain

Headaches

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the US government’s medical and biomedical research institute, nausea is the main side effect of lactulose, a commonly used laxative that contains synthetic sugar.

Common Symptoms You May Associate With Constipation

If you have back pain after spending 20 to 30 minutes in the bathroom, it is a sign that constipation may be causing back pain.

As we mentioned above, you can experience constipation for many reasons, which can range from lack of exercise to changes in diet to underlying medical conditions. if you have chronic constipation, you may experience other symptoms, including:

Painful stools

Difficulty passing stools

Hard or lumpy stools

Incomplete evacuation, even after going to the toilet several times,

A decrease in appetite

Fatigue

Unintentional weight loss

How To Relieve Constipation

Your solution to constipation and nausea, since laxatives can be the cause of your constipation, it is preferable to opt for a natural product capable of reducing the symptoms without side effects.

Conclusion

In short, constipation can cause nausea for a variety of reasons.

