Can Progesterone Cause Weight Gain? How Does It Affect Your Weight?

Hormones are the important factors that are responsible for many changes within the body, like mood swings, weight fluctuation, food cravings, and more. Similarly, progesterone is an important hormone that supports the menstrual cycle and maintains the early stages of pregnancy along with ideal weight management. If a woman is suffering from low progesterone levels within the body, then it can provide complications in pregnancy or side effects that are similar to menopause. Besides, the increased level of this hormone eventually leads to weight gain due to imbalance within the body.

If you are one who is suffering from weight fluctuation or gain, then you are at the right article. Here is in-depth knowledge of progesterone hormones and how they cause weight gain or the health of the mind and body.

Know About Progesterone Hormone In Women

Progesterone is a vital hormone in females that is responsible for a healthy reproductive system. It is an important hormone that helps transmit messages to the brain, and accordingly, your body reacts. In women, progesterone hormones regulate the menstrual cycle, and if they suffer from the early stages of pregnancy, it is effectively managed by hormonal balance.

Besides, the main function of this hormone is that it helps to prepare the lining of the uterus so that fertilized eggs get a safer place to become embryos and thereby grow. Also, it plays an important role in protecting our brains, bones, metabolism, mood, libido, and thyroid hormone levels. Moreover, it aids in weight gain due to its fluctuation and causes other problems.

How Do Progesterone Hormones Cause Weight Gain In Women?

A healthy metabolism in women is marked with a hormonal balance of progesterone levels. However, when it gets lower or increases, it can cause weight gain. Some other reasons for weight fluctuation due to progesterone hormones are given below-

1. It Might Be Due To Insulin Resistance And Progesterone Hormones

Progesterone and insulin resistance can be major reasons for impairing blood sugar regulation levels within the body. Also, during a healthy pregnancy, the levels of progesterone and other hormones change the decrease the mother’s sensitivity to insulin, further leading to weight gain. So, if the levels of fats increase, then it gives the woman more food cravings, and she is urged to eat every time, leading to increased weight gain.

Besides, low progesterone levels can mess up insulin response and lead to the storage of excess gas within the body. PCOS is a complex process that leads to weight increase in women due to hormonal disbalance.

2. If The Body Composition And Thyroid Hormone Fluctuations

Thyroid hormones are the major factor in increasing metabolism in the body, which is the reason for weight gain. Also, when the body composition or estrogen hormone is too low compared to thyroid composition, then it produces too much protein, which stores fat within the body. Besides, low progesterone can prevent the body from using the thyroid hormones and can cause experiences like weight gain.

3. Due To Increased Appetite And Hormone Imbalance

It is usually said that increased appetite is the major cause of weight gain. However, it may be due to hormonal imbalance and message transmission to the brain. Also, progesterone and estrogen have opposite effects on hunger, but doctors say that excess progesterone within the body is the major reason for weight gain.

What Impact Does Low Progesterone Give On The Body Of A Woman?

progesterone hormone in women is naturally available, but if there are any fluctuations, then it can potentially be lowered. Also, it is an important element in maintaining a healthy menstrual cycle, and if she is not ovulating naturally, she might suffer from low progesterone levels.

Also, it can decrease in response to PCOS, overproduction of prolactin, overproduction of prolactin, menopause, stress, and hypothyroidism. Besides, due to low hormones, she can have a heavy impact on health and might show certain symptoms like-

Weight gain

Irregular menstrual cycle

Mood changes, anxiety, and irritability

Breast tenderness

Short cycles

Mid-cycle spotting

Insomnia or sleep disturbance

Low libido

Headaches and migraines

Is Weight Gain Actually A Side Effect Of Progesterone?

Weight gain in women can be caused by many factors, and fluctuations in the progesterone hormone are the major signs. But do you really think that it can be the only cause of weight gain in women? Well, the increase or decrease of progesterone hormones in a woman’s body can cause water retention and bloating, which are the reasons for weight gain. Also, many studies suggest that progestin, which is similar to progesterone, can eventually shut down the body’s natural production of proteger one.

Further, it produces more estrogen dominance, which is the major reason for weight gain. So, it is essential to talk first before taking progesterone supplements, as different bodies act differently and show certain effects.

Important Tips To Promote Healthy Progesterone Levels Within The Body

If the woman is suffering from progesterone hormonal fluctuations, then there are many natural ways to bring up the level. Here are some important tips to encourage healthy progesterone levels.

It is essential to eat more healthy fats as it stays away from increasing belly fat within the body. Besides, you can get good cholesterol levels through dry fruits, low-sugar foods, and other items.

There are many supplements that promote better progesterone levels through the enrichment of magnesium, Vitamin B6, Vitamin C, and more.

Getting at least 8 hours of sleep is essential to improve progesterone levels within the body.

Moreover, you must include more exercise in your life to live a healthy lifestyle and with hormonal balance.

Bottom Line

A healthy pregnancy in women is marked by the right hormonal balance and proper functioning within the body, which happens due to the progesterone hormone. Also, there are many hormonal factors that lead to abnormalities in weight and healthy pregnancy. Moreover, the fluctuations of the progesterone hormone can lead to various changes within the body and can be the reason for weight gain due to increased fat storage within the body.

Similarly, it can also lead to weight loss due to progesterone diseases and give certain symptoms, such as fatigue, bloating, water retention, and other health issues. So, before taking any progesterone supplements, it is important to ask the doctor for advice as they will give effective solutions relating to healthy progesterone levels within the body.