Cancer Risk Could Decrease With A Dry January: Research Suggests

If you have had enough, here is another reason to quit drinking. Recent research by WHO (World Health Organization) shows that limiting alcohol consumption or quitting it reduces the risk of oral cancers. Those who drink in a moderate amount and not quite often are safe. Researchers at the International Agency for Research on Cancer, grouped together by the WHO, have published this research in the New England Journal.

The researchers have gone through dozens of previous studies to collect all the necessary data for their research. The main agenda of the researcher was to find the connection between regular drinking and future possibilities of cancer development in people. The researchers found that there is a connection between less drinking and reduced risk of oral, colorectal, larynx, and breast cancer.

They not only found a reduced risk of oral cancer but also liver and throat cancer risks were reduced due to less drinking. Researchers revealed the main component of alcohol that can increase the risk of cancer in people. Acetaldehyde was found to be the agent responsible for the growth of cancerous cells in people. They declared that most of the alcohol-related cancers are caused by Acetaldehyde.

Cutting Out Alcohol In January Could Be A Strategy To Minimize Cancer Risk

WHO published a report earlier this year that around 740,000 alcohol-related cancer cases surfaced in 2020. Researchers also used this data to measure the effects of related carcinogens in alcohol on the human body. They found that not all those carcinogens were as responsible as Acetaldehyde in causing cancer.

Researchers suggested that there may not be instant benefits to quitting alcohol consumption. They explained it with the example of hepatitis b and c. As the vaccination for hepatitis is given in childhood, quitting alcohol early can reduce the risk of cancer development in future. According to the Author of this study, Farhad Islami, this research will help them with future risk prediction. Farhad is an epidemiologist at the American Cancer Society, and he thinks that more details are yet to be uncovered to find concrete evidence.

Islami also said that further research may give them proof of the exact relation between less alcohol consumption and reduced risk of cancer. This will help them release public health guidelines related to this issue.

Other Risks Related To Alcohol Consumption

Excessive alcohol consumption is bad for health; this is like a universal truth, but with the future risk of oral cancer, it is more important to quit as soon as possible. WHO released a report earlier that stated that there is no safe amount of alcohol consumption. Quitting altogether is the only option to reduce the future risk of developing oral and larynx cancer.

For young people who consume alcohol regularly, they have a high risk of developing not only cancer but also liver cirrhosis, heart conditions, and sexual issues. It was found in many studies and research that regular alcohol consumption can cause inflammation or hepatitis in the liver and could lead to scarring and eventually cause Cirrhosis.

It was found that liver cirrhosis takes around ten years to develop and could cause serious situations for the patient, in worse cases, death. When it comes to heart conditions, High alcohol consumption increases the risk of ACM (Alcohol Cardiomyopathy), which affects the muscles of the heart. This leads to heart attacks and strokes.

Alcohol-induced cardiomyopathy can be treated in people who are in its early stages if they quit drinking alcohol altogether. Sometimes, the symptoms and effects could last their whole lives. According to the research, there is absolutely no safe line for drinking alcohol; quitting alcohol is the only option for lowering the risk of future health issues.

