Medical science has progressed a lot in this era, and scientists have found the correct treatment for many diseases that were not treatable back in the day. Interestingly, as medical science progresses, people are becoming attracted to natural remedies. This is because natural remedies usually do not cause side effects, and people are also influenced by the marketing of such products.

Castor oil is one such natural remedy that has gained popularity among common people. Many people claim to improve their skin health, bone health, and bone spurs with castor oil. However, you should know that the scientific evidence is limited to support such claims. Here, we will explain castor oil in detail so that you can decide whether it is efficient for bone spurs or not.

Get An Understanding Of Bone Spurs In The Body

The bone spur is also known as an osteophyte and is a condition when calcium and connective tissues gather along the edges of bones, especially near joints. Even though they are called ‘spurs’, they are not sharp and are usually smooth growths that develop slowly. Moreover, they can lead to damage in bones, muscles, and tendons that are usually associated with osteoarthritis. Also, these smooth growths might not show any symptoms and could require no treatment in many cases.

Also, you should know that bone spurs are more common in the elderly. Additionally, both males and females can suffer from bone spurs, especially those who are over 50 years old. Many people find out that they have bone spurs when they undergo an X-ray for some other health reasons. This shows that lots of people with bone spurs don’t experience symptoms and may not need any specific treatment.

However, a spur can break off and end up in the middle of a joint, which can cause severe pain and irritation. Thus, you should not ignore such conditions because doing so can cause you serious pain.

Get An Understanding Of Castor Oil And Its Uses

Castor oil is a versatile vegetable oil that comes from the seeds of a plant called Ricinus communis. However, you may find it interesting to know that castor beans contain a toxic enzyme called ricin, but the heating process during castor oil production gets rid of this harmful enzyme. Finally, when castor oil reaches the market for common people, it is safe for use.

People have been using castor oil for a long time because it is handy in different ways. For example, you can put it in food and use it for skincare and haircare. Also, it is a part of biodiesel and is used in machines to run smoothly. Moreover, you will find it interesting to know that people from ancient Egypt used to burn castor oil for light and also to help with some eye problems. Also, they used to give castor oil to pregnant women to help with labour.

Exploring Some Health Benefits Of Using Castor Oil

As we have mentioned above, castor oil can be used and beneficial in different ways. Now, we will explore some health benefits of castor oil. This will help you understand how and for what purposes you can use castor oil. Thus, let us take a glance at the health benefits of castor oil and know about this natural remedy a little better.

1. It Is Effective For Joint Pains Caused By Bone Spurs And Other Reasons

Castor oil contains ricinoleic acid, which is really good for lessening pain and swelling. Thus, when you experience pain in your joints that may be caused by bone spurs or other reasons, you can get relief from your pain and inflammation with castor oil.

According to a study, castor oil can be helpful for treating knee arthritis. Participants with arthritis were given castor oil capsules for a certain period, and they showed improvements. Moreover, people with arthritis can directly put castor oil on their skin or by making a simple pack with castor oil.

2. It Is Helpful For Constipation

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved castor oil as a stimulative laxative, and studies have shown that it can be effective in relieving constipation. However, you should not use too much castor oil because it can lead to conditions like abdominal cramping, vomiting, or diarrhoea. Also, if your symptoms are not relieved by using castor oil in small amounts, then you should consult your doctor.

3. It Can Be Beneficial For Scalp And Hair Health

People apply castor oil to their scalp and leave it for 1-2 hours after massaging because it can be beneficial for the scalp and also for hair growth. The anti-inflammatory properties of this natural remedy may play a part in improving your scalp and hair health, but you should know that there is not much scientific evidence available to support such claims.

4. It Is Helpful In Managing Scars And Acne And For Whole Skin Health

Castor oil can be good for managing scars and acne because it fights the germs that cause them. Also, it contains fatty acids that can make your skin soft and smooth and can even out your skin colour. Moreover, it is good for whole skin health because it helps with inflammation, fights germs, keeps your skin moist, and cleans out dirt.

5. It Can Provide Relief From Plantar Fasciitis

A study found castor oil worked well for people with plantar heel spurs, and these spurs are connected to plantar fasciitis. Thus, if the bottom of your foot hurts due to inflammation, then castor oil can be helpful.

Bottom Line

Castor oil comes from the seeds of a plant called Ricinus Communis and has been used for different purposes for centuries. Nowadays, people are attracted more towards natural remedies, and that is why castor oil is being discussed. Above, we have explored castor oil and bone spurs in detail, and we have also explained the benefits of castor oil.

Thus, if you are interested in natural remedies, then you can use castor oil for bone spurs and other conditions like plantar fasciitis and constipation. However, you should consult your healthcare provider about usages that suit your specific conditions.

