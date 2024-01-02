In men’s health, testosterone is key, playing a vital role in overall health and well-being. Testosterone is often hailed as the primary male hormone that influences sexual health and reproductive health and regulates sex differentiation. Besides that, it is the driving force behind energy maintenance, muscle development, and bone density.

However, with age and due to other external factors, the delicate balance of testosterone is disrupted, raising concern. Low testosterone is a far from ideal scenario for men, and addressing it promptly is crucial. But what causes low testosterone in men? Come, let’s find out.

Normal Testosterone Levels in Men: 300 to 100 ng/dL or 10 to 35 nmo/L

Testosterone levels lower than 300 ng/dL are counted as low in men.

Causes Of Low Testosterone In Men

The causes of low testosterone in men can be numerous, ranging from physical health implications to environmental impact. Here’s an overview:

1. Age-related Testosterone Decline

As men age (particularly around mid-30s), there’s a natural decline in testosterone levels. This age-related decrease typically arises around middle age, though it can start as soon as the age of 30.

2. Hormonal Imbalance/ Disorder

Hormonal imbalances in men that affect the testicles, hypothalamus, and pituitary gland can lead to low testosterone levels in men. Especially men suffering from hypogonadism or pituitary tumors may experience a major downfall.

3. Genetic Factor

Genetic conditions, particularly Klinefelter syndrome, can lower the testosterone level in men.

4. Medical Condition

Medical conditions such as kidney issues, diabetes, and obesity may disrupt the normal functioning of men’s endocrine system, thus affecting the production of testosterone hormone.

5. Medicine/ Treatment

Commonly, certain medications (like opioid painkillers) or treatments (chemotherapy) can suppress testosterone production, lowering their levels.

6. Chronic Stress

Exposure to elevated chronic stress may, in turn, lower the testosterone level in men,

7. Environmental Pressure

Exposure to pollutants, environmental toxins, and endocrine-disrupting chemicals that can interfere with hormone production and can lead to low levels of testosterone in men.

Symptoms Of Low Testosterone In Men

Recognizing the symptoms of low testosterone levels in men is important for timely treatment. Here are some of the common symptoms to look after:

1. Diminished Libido

Low testosterone levels in men are directly linked to diminished libido or reduced sex drive.

2. Erectile Dysfunction

Individuals who face difficulties in achieving or maintaining erection are probably due to low testosterone levels.

3. Low Energy/ Fatigue

As testosterone levels decrease, men tend to face fatigue and an overall decrease in energy levels, both physical and mental.

4. Changes in Mood

Since fluctuations in hormones (like testosterone) can influence mood, individuals may face mood swings, irritability, stress, or sometimes feelings of depression.

5. Increased Body Fat

Men dealing with low testosterone levels may experience an increase in fat, especially around the abdomen area.

6. Reduced Strength and Muscle Mass

The testosterone hormone influences muscle development, and the lower levels can increase muscle strength, mass, and endurance.

7. Bone Risks

Testosterone hormones are vital for maintaining bone density, and the lower levels can increase the risk of fractures and osteoporosis.

8. Hair Loss

Men with low testosterone levels may experience hair loss, not only on the scalp but beard and body hair as well.

9. Concentration Issue

Difficulties in concentration and memory can be one of the common symptoms of low testosterone levels in men.

10. Sleep Disturbance

Insomnia and poor sleep quality can be a result of low testosterone levels in men.

Low Testosterone in Men: Diagnosis & Treatment

The above signs and symptoms alert for a quick medical intervention. An Endocrinologist or a Urologist may ask patients about symptoms, their lifestyle, and medical history. The doctor may perform medical examinations to identify signs such as:

Hair growth or hair loss.

Changing in body composition.

Changes in muscle mass.

Upon observing the possibilities of low testosterone levels, the doctor may suggest blood tests to measure total testosterone levels. In some cases, the doctor may even recommend MRI and CT scans to access testicles and pituitary glands.

Treatment for Low Testosterone Levels in Men

Treating low testosterone levels in men can be addressed through different approaches altogether:

Adopting a healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise, a nutritious diet, and sufficient sleep, can improve testosterone levels.

Addressing weight loss/ obesity can improve testosterone levels, showing a positive impact on hormonal balance.

Stress management through mindful practices and relaxation techniques can help in maintaining hormonal equilibrium.

Medicinal adjustment, especially if a medication is causing implications on testosterone levels, the doctor may suggest swapping them.

Or Hormonal Replacement Therapy through pills, gel, patches, or implants to restore hormonal balance.

The choice of treatment depends upon the individual health factor, the severity of symptoms, underlying causes, and more.

Low Testosterone in Men: Prevention & Lifestyle Tips

Adopt a healthy lifestyle to manage weight and promote hormonal balance.

Engaging in regular physical exercise (both aerobics and strength training) has been shown to impact testosterone levels positively.

Incorporating sufficient levels of Vitamin D, zinc, and omega-3 fatty acids is crucial.

Prioritize quality sleep every night for 7 to 9 hours.

Managing chronic stress can contribute to hormonal balance.

Limit alcohol consumption as it can negatively impact testosterone levels.

Smoking is linked to lower testosterone levels; thus, quit smoking.

Schedule regular health checkups to monitor overall well-being.

Choose a diet with low sugar, as high sugar consumption is associated with low testosterone levels.

Stay adequately hydrated.

Avoid exposure to environmental toxins and endocrine disruptors.

Conclusion

Ultimately, understanding the complexity of low testosterone levels in men covers its causes, symptoms, and treatment. Maintaining normal testosterone levels is a cornerstone in men’s health that doesn’t just impact their physical health but mental well-being as well. Although it is common for testosterone levels to decline with age, with a multifaceted approach, the condition can be addressed.

Overall, low testosterone levels aren’t particularly a medical concern or a disease but an endeavor that regulates overall health amongst men. Although people shrug off the symptoms related to low testosterone levels. However, remember it can interfere with your way and quality of life. Thus, after self-evaluation, make sure you consult your healthcare provider for immediate intervention.

