CDC Says Louisiana Has Some Of The Worst Flu Cases In The Country

According to a recent recorded update, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported that Louisiana is among the states that are currently the worst victims of flu outbreaks. Although other states like Mississippi, Georgia, Tennessee, and Alabama are also suffering from flu cases, their number is lower than that of Louisiana.

Dr Jo Kanter, who is the state health officer, claimed that it is not new for them to be in the worst condition during the flu. After the patients were diagnosed, treated, and observed, the CDC reported that this flu is contagious and can be transmitted from one person to another when it comes in direct or indirect contact. Also, this ongoing flu is a respiratory illness that is caused by the influenza virus, and it infects the individual’s nose, throat, and sometimes the lungs.

What Are The Main Symptoms Of Louisiana Flu?

When the CDC was asked about the symptoms that show this flu influences the person, they said that it comes with common signs like fever, runny nose, body aches, headache, cough, congestion, and sore throat. Since the person goes through all these medical conditions, it is only natural for them to lose their appetite. Hence, fatigue is also one of the symptoms that indicate flu.

It is reported that the emergency rooms in hospitals, medical institutes, and clinics are currently full due to the number of patients rushing in for treatment. Dr Kanter also supports this claim as he agrees that 12.5 percent of the emergency rooms have flu patients and other respiratory illnesses.

Among the 12.5 percent, 8 percent of patients are suffering from flu, and the other 4 percent is distributed among COVID, adenovirus, rhinovirus, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases.

Other Updates On Louisiana Flu

According to the history of flu cases and effects in Louisiana, it is found that this situation usually takes place from October to March and is at its peak in the months between December and February. This sudden surge in influenza cases, with infection rates, has rung alarm among citizens and health authorities.

Seeing the increase in the cases, the health experts in Louisiana have immediately taken action to vaccinate the citizens against the virus so that the flu cases can be controlled.

Also, they have urged people to maintain proper hygiene, get vaccinated, and limit going out if they experience any symptoms of the flu. These are all measures that are taken to prevent the further spread of the influenza virus, as the illness is highly contagious.

Apart from that, public campaigns and healthcare facilities are being provided by the experts as awareness about the disease is very important to prevent it. This flu can take over anyone, anytime; hence, schools, workplaces, and public places are taking the initiative to keep children and other people safe from the virus causing the flu.

How Are The Officials Handling The Situation?

While the state’s situation is very concerning, medical facilities are being provided to the affected patients while advancing the techniques to deal with the situation effectively. The CDC and other health officials are continuously monitoring the flu situation in Louisiana and other surrounding states so that they can provide support in time.

The efforts of medical officials and disease control can be seen as they urge the citizens to stay away from other infected people and take proactive measures to mitigate the flu outbreak.

Since the state goes through a similar situation every year, they have developed effective strategies to deal with the consequences of the illness while maintaining the overall health of the locals. With the collaboration of medical experts, citizens, and the CDC, the current spread of the flu can be controlled, and the cases can be lowered.