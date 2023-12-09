CDC Reports 3.3 Million Cases Of Chronic Fatigue Uncovered

Right after the world has dealt with COVID-19, there have been speculations about new syndromes and viruses. One of such syndromes is chronic fatigue syndrome which has already affected around 3.3 million US adults. The deadly syndrome is not rare and can be a cause of concern in the future.

Health officials are investigating and looking into the matter, with the first national release stating how many people have been affected. If the reports are to be looked at, it is already around 3.3 million!

3.3 Million Americans Hit by Chronic Fatigue Syndrom

Reported from New York City, health officials reported 3.3 million people affected by chronic fatigue syndrome. Earlier the studies had suggested a different number (comparatively lower) but now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released a higher number than before. Health officials have confirmed that it can be due to the virus affecting people in the year 2019 (covid). While people were dealing with the recovery symptoms, the effect worsened the other health conditions.

People with long and severe COVID cases have shown a positive increase in chronic fatigue syndrome. And thanks to the 2019 virus, the condition isn’t a ‘rare’ one anymore. It is common today and Dr. Elizabeth Unger (who is the report’s co-authors and researcher) has confirmed that the cases can be severe if not taken proper preventive measures.

But what is this chronic syndrome? Something to be worried about? Yes, there is. Chronic fatigue syndrome is as the name suggests, related to exhaustion or fatigue. A person can be exhausted (and for as long as 6 months) with no rest-like feeling. Even if a person is resting, they will be restless, leading to brain fog and other symptoms related to fatigue.

As per the healthcare professionals, the patients have reported confusion in the brain, lack of positive thinking, pains in the body, and overall instability in the body. If they are into workouts and gym, these symptoms can be worse (you’ll not be able to work with this syndrome). The worst thing is that people can’t diagnose this syndrome- it is not detected by any blood tests! There is no cure yet with nil diagnostic tests available.

The doctors are still finding the root cause of the syndrome but are unable to. There have been many researches conducted on the same but the body’s overall reaction seems normal (of a person who is tired). This syndrome just leads to chronic fatigue that is not disturb the physiological functions of the body. However, researchers have confirmed that the overall body’s reaction affects the immune system and is usually led by an infection.

People who were affected by severe COVID-19 already are facing weak immunity and bodily functions. Hence, this syndrome affects people with already damaged/ affected immunity levels. There is not just one cause but a group of causes affecting people’s immunity.

But this is not a new syndrome! This condition arose 40 years ago with many cases reported in a small village called Incline Town Village in Nevada, New York. The village is located at Lyndonville with people facing fatigue issues- the doctors suggested that it’s just a psychosomatic problem and also coined the term as Yuppie Flu.

There are many doctors who still don’t consider it as a syndrome but something related to anxiety and depression. They also say patients might be hypochondriacs and is just a mental pressure they let go into the body. One such thing was said to a woman in Utah (26 years old) who was living with chronic fatigue syndrome for the past 5 years.

There are many people who are diagnosed with the syndrome, and the survey was out for the year 2021 and 2022. It is reported that approximately 57,000 US adults have confirmed to the following condition:

It is said about 1.3% of the people have said yes to the same- the CDC officials. This syndrome is more commonly observed in women than men, as well as in white people. All you have to take is care, and make sure that everything is running smoothly. If there are other symptoms considered, make sure to visit a healthcare professional at the latest.

