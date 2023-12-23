Researchers have determined that there is an association between Dairy consumption and Prediabetes. A recently conducted study on over 74,000 people was published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. This study proves that there are effects of high-fat dairy products that can lower the risk of Prediabetes in people. In the study, associated evaluations of human metabolism and dairy products were mentioned. According to the researchers, lifestyle behaviours and food are also responsible for prediabetes.

When it comes to prediabetes in people, it is a condition of elevated Glucose levels. This is not necessarily a cause of diabetes but poses a risk of a person getting serious cardiovascular diseases or Type II diabetes in the future. When it comes to choosing dairy products for healthy outcomes, it is necessary to know that many of them contain added sugar, saturated fats, salt and other detrimental substances.

Selecting Dairy Products Rich In Fat Could Potentially Lower The Risk of Prediabetes, According To Study

During the study on lifeline study participants, Flower FFQs were asked, and their baseline dairy consumption was measured. There were follow-ups done with all 74,132 participants, and prediabetes was found in them, which was assessed through WHO guidelines. WHO guidelines for measuring Prediabetes are fasting glucose level ranging from 110 to 125 mg/dL and glycated haemoglobin ranging from 6% to 6.5%.

In the study, it was mentioned that researchers found RR values with the help of the Poisson Regression Model. RR (relative risk) was measured considering all the demographics, such as age, gender, educational background, and lifestyle behaviours like alcohol intake, smoking habits, and physical activity. Food consumption, calorie intake and diabetes history of family members were kept in mind before reading RR values.

In this recently published study, baseline evaluations of follow-ups scheduled every five years were conducted. All the follow-up data were evaluated from 2006-2013 to 2014-2018 to assess the details. On the other hand, the assessed and investigated dairy products are fermented dairy, milk, yoghurt, and ice cream. A team of researchers withdrew blood from all the participants to measure the fasting glucose levels before and after eating dairy products.

Associations And Technologies Used In This Research

The ‘Glucose hexokinase technique’ was used to determine fasting glucose levels in participants’ blood. HbA1C or haemoglobin was also measured using Turbidimetric Inhibition Immunoassays.

A criteria issued by the ADA (American Diabetes Association) was used for sensitivity analysis. Under-age people, pregnant women, people with psychiatric disorders and people with incomplete dietary data and prediabetes were excluded from the research.

Other assessments like waist circumference, TAGs (Triacylglycerols), and hypertension were done during the research. During the research, 27,710 didn’t have follow-up data and 461 developed diabetes during that period, which led to their exclusion from the study. The research results showed that people who consumed more dairy products per day were fitter than those who consumed only two servings per day.

In the research, it was found that older people experienced more benefits from high-fat dairy products. Younger people, the participants were found to have increased alcohol consumption, elevated blood pressure and high cholesterol levels in their blood. It was found that people over the age of 60 among the participants had a lower risk of prediabetes after consuming high-fat yoghurt every day. On the other hand, people who had consumed low-fat milk had higher risks of developing Prediabetes in the future.

According to the study Journal, it was found that 3.7% of people among 74,132 participants had developed prediabetes. Most of them were 43 and under that age. Overall, it was found that low-fat dairy products were linked to a high risk of developing prediabetes. People who consumed high-fat dairy products were physically fitter than those who didn’t.

