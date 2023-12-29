Cognitive Decline Slows In Elderly Individuals Living Alone With Pets: According To Study

Owning a pet can save you from getting dementia or Alzheimer’s, says this recent study. Sun Yat-sen University, Guangzhou, China, researchers have published a journal article from the American Medical Association. The study was done on people above the age of 50 living alone in their homes in the United Kingdom. It was found that people who owned pets were at a lower risk of contracting dementia or Alzheimer’s than those who lived alone.

People who lived alone and had no pets had low verbal memory and fluency in comparison to those who owned pets. According to Dr Thomas Wisnieski, this research doesn’t prove the relation between pet ownership and the risk of neurodegeneration. Dr Wisnieski is the director of New York University’s Langone Health Division of Cognitive Neurology. He also said that this study is just temporary evidence that pet ownership can reduce the risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s in older people.

Study Reveals Slower Cognitive Decline In Solo-Living Seniors Who Own Pets

Cognitive functions and memory are related to mental health at a younger age; this is already known. However, isolation and loneliness-related stress are some of the main causes of neurodegeneration in older people. This was Dr. Wisnieski’s statement, but he was not involved in the research himself.

According to a nonprofit Alzheimer’s Association, Alzheimer’s has affected one of every ten people above the age of 65. A recent survey suggests that the population of the United Kingdom is more likely to increase in the near future. This will cause an increase in life expectancy, which is a concern for healthcare divisions. More population means more people with neurodegeneration.

According to the CDC (Centres Of Disease Control And Prevention) of the United States, more than 6 million citizens of America already have some form of Dementia. This number is estimated to increase by 8 million by 2060.

Another study, the English Longitudinal Study Of Ageing, had 7,945 participants with an average age of 66 years. More than half of those participants were women, and researchers observed their cognition, verbal fluency, and effects of isolation over time. The result of this research was used in this recent study to identify the differences in cognition between people who didn’t own pets and those who owned at least one.

Final Conclusion Of This Recent Study

It was estimated that among all the participants, only 34% of people had pets, and only 27% of them lived alone. The testing of their mental cognition was done by making them recall 10 consecutive unrelated words. Their verbal fluency was measured by asking them to name as many animals as they could in under a minute. The results of this research and testing came out to be in favour of people who owned and loved their pets. However, people who don’t own a pet have lower cognitive memory and verbal fluency.

This research was only observational and was done only on white people, which excludes racial and ethnic changes in people and their mental abilities. According to a survey, it is estimated that black American people are more likely prone to neurodegeneration than white people. Dr Wisnieski said that this study shouldn’t be considered decisive in evidence of the relationship between pet ownership and dementia in people.

More research and study are needed on this topic under different circumstances among people of different races. CDC backed Dr Wisnieski and said that this research was only done on people over the age of 60 and that people usually get dementia at an average age of 60. This is another reason for proving this research is indecisive and incomplete. At least one thing is clear: that animals are good for cognition and mental health.

