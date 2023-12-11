Cold Weather Might Elevate The Risk Of Heart Problems

Winter brings cold temperatures and excitement to wear warm woolen clothes to everyone and moments to go through ice and snow. Besides, for some chronic patients, there may be risks as it also brings cough and cold weather that worsen their condition. A recent study showed that it may lead to many cardiovascular diseases, such as atrial flutter or less version of Atrial fibrillation or Afib. In this situation, your heart chambers will beat asynchronously. Besides, it is also causing many heart-related problems in every age group that are triggering in January and February.

Why Does Cold Weather Affect The Heart And Cause Atrial Fibrillation?

According to recent information by cardiologists, walking in the snow directly or drifting can eventually affect some people’s hearts and overall affect health. It hits the circulatory system, which slows down blood and oxygen flow into the body and heart in Afib disease.

According to a 16-year analysis in Europe, it stated that cold weather is leaving people with hospitalization, other health issues, or death due to non-functioning hearts. So, they have responded to this situation and stated that it is necessary to protect the heart this winter by staying warm to avoid further risk of heart problems.

Cold weather is a common problem of arrhythmia, which is causing irregular heartbeat. Also, it shows certain symptoms like fluttering of heartbeat, chest pain, fatigue, dizziness, shortness of breath, and others. According to recent data, it can trigger people for a few hours, weeks, months, and even a long time, as many are unaware of the symptoms. Besides, 40 to 50% of people suffering from Afib have no symptoms, and it takes a long time to cure it permanently.

According to the meta-analysis of 15 studies in 2015, data was collected from over 125,000 patients, and this report was published in the journal related to the Afib problem. Here, it was found that it occurs more often in winter as compared to summer or the coming of July. It affects the arteries of the upper chamber of the heart, in which there is slowed blood circulation into the body and blocks energy-producing cells.

According to the data, the stroke risk is more likely to be 19% higher in winter as compared to 10% in summer. Besides, Children and elderly people are at special risk of this heart problem and more often suffer as compared to young people or adults. Moreover, it further leads to higher blood rate, blood clotting, blood vessels contracting, and more, which increases the risk of heart attack and stroke.

What Can Be Done To Reduce The Risk of Afib Heart Problem?

According to the European Society of Cardiology, 290,000 patients were tested and analyzed, and this problem is likely to rise in winter. Moreover, no data suggests that death occurs because of these problems, and they can be treated easily. Besides, other studies state that this problem can be prevented at a younger age by protecting oneself from extreme cold weather.

Further, according to AHA recommendation, It states that the risk of Afib can be prevented by performing many activities like-

Do aerobic exercises daily for at least 10 minutes.

Quitting smoke

Limiting the overuse of alcohol consumption

Eat a healthy diet and drink more hot beverages like coffee, tea, and other herbal teas.

Besides, there are other treatment methods, like medication, that effectively control the heart rate and rhythm. Also, therapies, exercises, and yoga are performed to reduce the risk factors for Afib. Moreover, according to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention organization, it states that around 450,000 hospitalizations involve these situations every year. Further, it also stated that over 12.1 million people in the United States will likely have AFib in 2030. If AFib is left untreated, the probability of stroke will increase, as predicted by the American Heart Association (AHA) reports.

